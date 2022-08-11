What foods are useful in regulating blood sugars? There are some foods that can fight harmful substances. When you have diabetes, your blood sugar levels can get too high. Left untreated, high blood sugar can lead to serious complications, including blindness, nerve damage, and even death.

It is therefore important to keep blood sugar under control and keep it as close as possible to normal through a balanced diet that favors its management. We probably already know that we shouldn’t eat sweets or other non-nutritional carbohydrates when you have diabetes. But there are many foods that are good for people with this condition.

What is the glycemic index?

The glycemic index (GI) is a scale used to rate foods based on how fast blood glucose levels rise. Carbohydrates that break down quickly during digestion have a high GI and are the ones that raise blood sugar levels.

Foods with a low GI are digested slowly, which makes them a good choice for people with diabetes. The GI of a food depends on many factors: the portion size, the individual’s metabolism, and how and when the food is consumed. In general, foods high in fiber, protein, and fat tend to have a low GI, while those high in protein, sugar, and fat tend to have a low GI.

Foods that keep blood sugars at bay

Grains like oats are high in fiber and have a low GI, making them one of the best foods for people with diabetes. It is an excellent source of beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that helps lower blood cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels.

Another protein food but low in fat are beans, which are an excellent source of soluble and insoluble dietary fiber. The soluble fiber in beans acts like a sponge, absorbing cholesterol and other fatty substances into the blood. Insoluble fiber is a source of satiety and can contribute to weight control.

Many vegetables have a low sugar and starch content and therefore a low glycemic index. These include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, kale, spinach, tomatoes and green lettuce. Choose fresh and organic vegetables whenever possible, as canned and frozen varieties often have added salt and can be less nutritious.

Nuts and seeds are rich in proteins and essential fatty acids. They are also high in fiber and protein and have a very low glycemic index. Eating small portions of nuts and seeds 1-2 times a week can be very beneficial for people with diabetes. It is preferable to consume them raw, not roasted or salted.

Fruit is a delicious and nutritious snack, but it must be selected. We avoid eating high GI fruits, such as bananas, watermelons and grapes. Eating a variety of low GI fruits can help keep blood glucose levels in check.