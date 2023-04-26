Do you want to rejuvenate? Lower your stress levels

Lo stress gets old. There are two ways to count the years. There is the chronological age which is trivially the age we have and the biological age which is actually the age of our tissues and our skeleton. If you obviously cannot change the date of birth, you can however intervene on the biological one. We know that if we follow an unhealthy diet, are sedentary, smoke, have little social life and are stressed, we age faster from a biological point of view.

Researchers from the School of Medicine of the prestigious Harvard University took care of this. The research group has discovered that a few weeks of relaxed life are enough to rejuvenate.

Stress ages: relaxation more effective than aesthetic medicine

The working group subjected some volunteers to various stressful situations. He then measured their response. Researchers have found that high stress conditions cause you to age quickly. The good news is that it only takes a few weeks to turn back the biological clock of our body. So no scalpel, botox or fillers, but a life as relaxed as possible.

In short, this study has shown that unlike the chronological age against which nothing can be done, the biological one can increase or decrease depending on the lifestyle we are embracing. You can read the results of this research in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism.

What amazed the researchers is that stress is the most influential factor. In practice, the data reveal that stress causes a rapid increase in biological age, which however can go back just as quickly.

Eating less also makes you rejuvenate

Another recent study has instead shown that even calorie reduction can have a positive effect on biological age. Those who manage to cut their calorie intake by 25% for two years age 2-3% less than those who eat normally. It also lowers the risk of dying from any cause by 10 to 15 percent. This is the same percentage of those who quit smoking.

Stess gets old: here’s what to do

We know that how our body experiences stressful situations depends a lot on how we breathe. Some studies have shown that even the mindfulness practice it can help us relax. Diaphragmatic breathing is one of the most effective ways. Practicing it is very easy. If we are not used to it, just lie down and place a book on our belly. Every time we inhale the book should rise. Every time we exhale lower ourselves. In a few minutes our stress level will go down. Here you can find some ways to keep cortisol at baythe so-called stress hormone.

Of course, sport also plays a crucial role. Practicing regular and moderate physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week will give us important benefits.

Carefully following the Mediterranean diet, avoiding alcohol and fizzy drinks can do the rest.

