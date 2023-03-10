Go to the complete recipe ⇩

Do you wash freshly bought fruit? The mistake that can cost you dearly, you can’t imagine what happens shortly after

If you wash freshly bought fruit, it’s important to know that you’re making a serious mistake that can cost you dearly: that’s why you have to stop right away.

Fruit is an inexhaustible source of nutrients and therefore brings a wide range of beneficial effects to the body. However, many people have the habit of washing freshly bought fruit ignoring the fact that it is a practice absolutely not recommended by experts and therefore must be abolished on the spot. If not, what may happen will truly leave you speechless.

In this article, we will underline the benefits offered by regular fruit consumption, also focusing on the negative outcomes deriving from the habit of washing it immediately after buying it. These are useful tips that will help you avoid having unpleasant consequences for your health.

Fruit: why don’t you have to wash it after you’ve bought it?

Regular consumption of fruit it helps the body to maintain its functions unaltered since it provides high quantities of mineral salts including phosphorus and iron. These are fundamental substances that help keep the tissues in good health and improve muscle contraction as well as the functions of the nervous system. Also worth mentioning is the high intake of vitamins which allow the growth and development of healthy bones and teeth and which preside over metabolic processes that are fundamental for life.

In addition to this, it is important to underline that fruit is particularly rich in fibers which favor correct intestinal transit. This action also ends up causing a general weight loss. It is no coincidence, in fact, that those who follow a low-calorie diet can safely consume fruit without particular restrictions. Given the necessary premises, it is important to know that washing fruit before storing it can be extremely wrong.

Regarding this habit, in fact, experts say that it is absolutely wrong as it exposes you to a serious health risk. In particular, this concerns the appearance of molds and bacteria that are favored by water. In fact, this generates humidity which becomes the ideal habitat for microorganisms that are particularly dangerous for the body. In fact, molds and bacteria end up affecting the fruit and degrading it. If consumed, therefore, you can run into real intoxications that can seriously endanger our health.

In the light of what has just been said, therefore, the advice is to categorically avoid the habit of rinsing the fruit once purchased. A good habit rather is to wash it only before consuming it and therefore not before being conserved. By doing so, it will be possible to preserve its organoleptic properties and benefit from the nutrients and properties mentioned above.

