Work per 8 ore staying seated may not be the best choice for your own salute. As certified byOms (World Health Organization), the sedentary lifestyle it’s a health hazardhas been classified among the main factors of risk “editable” of our day.

L’habit to spend too much time seated contributes in causing up to one million deaths every yearnot to mention how such a habit predisposes people to develop chronic pathologies and disabling such as the type 2 diabetes and theobesity.

According to the definitions provided by the Organization, currently in the world almost the 28% of the population has one sedentary lifestyle, and unfortunately the percentage is destined to rise up to 80% if we look at adolescents. And if in Europa the percentage is of 25%l’Italia is among the countries where the problem is rampant with a 31% of the population sedentary – without counting the geographical gap between North and South, where the percentage rises to 50%.

And yet, it is studio and the Work they often force people to spend numerous hours of the day seated. It is therefore useful – if not essential – to know which are the risks who run by adopting a lifestyle sedentary and how to counter them. A recent medical study published in the journal is useful for this BMC Public Health. Here’s everything you need to know.

The risks of those who work 8 hours sitting down

Before you can figure out how to counteract the effects of a lifetime sedentaryit is good to understand how much it is it’s ore maxims that a person can spend in front of the pc. A recent study published in the journal helps to answer this question BMC Public Health.

The study was born after the recent discovery in recent years that thephysical activity non And sufficient per neutralize altogether the negative effects of sedentary lifestyle. Unfortunately, sitting all day is a factor risk which cannot be compensated for by the gym alone. As explained by Irina Kovalskys, pediatric nutrition specialist at the Catholic University of Argentina and coordinator of the new work, a sedentary lifestyle is “independent risk factors for the development of chronic diseases”.

The research looked into eight thousand peopleanalyzing thedietthe habits and it health state of citizens of eight countries of the South America. On average the sample revealed to spend over 7 hours a day in position sittinga defined quantity “worrying” by Kovalkys, especially if we take into consideration the fact that the population in question has a prevalence of obesity which practically reaches the 60%and high rates of cardiometabolic risk.

Using the body mass index (the ratio of weight to height) as an indicator of obesity, thesedentary effect has emerged for people who spend more than 8 hours a day sittingwith an increase of 10% the probability of being successful obese. Not only. As remembered by Walter MazzuccoProfessor of Hygiene at the University of Palermo and Secretary General of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Sitl), a Sedentary life it also has an impact not only promotes obesity and the emergence of metabolic diseases but increases the risks of suffering from:

cardiovascular diseases ;

; tumors like that of the breast or of colon ;

like that of the or of ; problems of musculoskeletal system ;

; compromise the psychological health.

Working seated for 8 hours: how to counteract negative effects

If it is true that thephysical activity it’s not enough to counter the negative effects of a sedentary life, on the other it’s important not to give up movement. Until recently, theOms he recommended 150 minutes per week Of moderate physical activity, with minimum intervals of 10 minutes of exercise. To date, the new guidelines no longer recommend workouts with a minimum duration of 10 minutes. The important is move: walking, cycling but also simply taking the stairs.

But movement is not enough. As Mazzucco explained, it is a “a key public health issue that should be addressed at all levels of society”, starting from the institutions up to the organization of public transport to promote a more active lifestyle; not only that, the same world of work should develop greater sensitivity for the topic, offering employees active breaks, to break up the hours spent at the PC. Finally, each person – within the limits of their physical abilities – should try to carve out moments in the day to go for walks in the open area, also reducing stress.