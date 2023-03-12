Statistics say that the average permanence of a person in front of the computer has increased significantly. This raises the bar with health concerns.

If a few years ago the big concern was the so-called net slaverythe network addiction that led all people connected to the Internet for many hours a day to even serious emotional imbalances, now the urgency determined by many doctors for those who spend hours and hours in front of the computer, is above all of an orthopedic nature.

If it is true that the computer it is technically much more advanced than the models of a few years ago, which also involved considerable risks for eyesight, little has changed in terms of the education with which we sit in front of the monitor.

Working at the computer: damage to health

They are different pathologies and risks for those who work long hours every day in front of a monitor: poor eyesightbut above all of posture e you tension in the joints. Sitting for many hours at a desk is never healthy, even if you don’t stay in front of the PC. Of course, the monitor doesn’t help. Not to mention the magnetic fields whose consequences are increasingly serious and still being examined by forensic medicine that deals with the risks of those who work.

The problem is particularly the posture which ends up causing tension in the shoulder and back muscles, as well as an unnatural position of the neck. The weight of the head why do we force her to stand straight for hours in front of the screen, ends up causing damage and inflammation to the entire cervical area.

Doctors have defined the unnaturalness with which we spend hours in front of the computer, compromising the position of the arms and shoulders, impingement syndrome. A tension that can lead to consequences for both the rotator cuff of the shoulders and inflammation of the bicep tendon, as well as tendonitis and carpal tunnel.

Move, stretch from time to time

Get upavoiding staying for hours and hours in front of the computer until the work is completely finished, is critical. Whether it’s writing, calculating, drawing or even just watching videos, it’s never a good idea to stay still in one position.

To this we must also add the fact that very often we are in front of the computer not only for work, but also for ‘pleasure’. Updating through the news, browsing the various social networks, interacting between the various apps which is done not from the mobile phone but more conveniently through our computer, ends up occupying many hours of our day. Which further fatigue a body already exhausted by hours and hours of work in an absolutely unnatural position.

In addition to this it should be emphasized that the lack of movement it can cause connective tissue degeneration and loss of muscle mass.

To prevent these postural and shoulder joint problems, there are a few tips, all of which are useful. the first is to stretch outto move from time to time, especially as soon as we feel a certain muscle tension between the shoulders, along the back, behind the neck.

A good workplace

Organize your own workstation it is certainly essential. The desk should be neither too high nor too low. As well as the height of the seat on which we lean, which must be perfectly adjusted to avoid unnatural angles to the hands and arms. Using a ergonomic chair with hydraulic suspension that can adjust the height to allow both soles of your feet to be flat on the ground, it goes a long way.

But also the education is critical. Unfortunately few of us have developed the habit that allows us to sit properly in front of a screen. It is no coincidence that in recent years there are very many professional training courses that try to limit the damage caused by office work by resetting the posture of office workers and employees.

Frequent and active breaks from work

More and more companies are encouraging their employees to perform work microbreaks in the cycle of the traditional eight office hours. And this also applies to freelancers, those who do not clock in but who accumulate a great deal of efficiency directly on their shoulders. These are weights that, unfortunately, in the long run risk costing dearly in orthopedics, physiotherapists or, even worse, in medicines and anti-inflammatories.

The ideal would be to alternate sessions of 30-40 minutes with at least a five-minute break during which you don’t limit yourself to a cigarette or a coffee but we are struggling taking two steps along the corridor, performing small exercises of stretching. Things that shouldn’t embarrass you and that are absolutely natural: extend your arms over your head, rotate your shoulders, do some side bends and stretch your back in order to restore tension to overly contracted muscles.

Stay in training

A few hours in the gym during the week, combined with a good number of hours of aerobic exercise, is essential. Even an excellent brisk walk, giving up a few public transport stops to go and return from the office to home, is enough to help the metabolism. The physical exercise it is always the first answer to help our most important muscle, the heart. It is also fundamental hisand continuously rehydrate an organism that we are stressing with hours and hours of work and that from time to time needs an irreplaceable element: the water.

As far as i computer today are much less impactful than the tools even just 5-10 years ago, it is always essential to accurately adjust the screen brightness. That is enough but not too bright. For those who write for many hours a day, it is advisable to set your software to black mode. And so white writing on black paper. Better for the view, for the energy consumption but also for the processor.

In summary, sit in front of the computer for many hours each day can cause postural and shoulder joint problems. However, by following these tips, you can prevent problems and keep your body healthy. Take frequent breaks, get regular exercise throughout the week and use a shoulder support if needed.

