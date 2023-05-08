Do zucchini need trellis and how to build a support system

Zucchini are a popular summer vegetable and they are easy to grow. As a rule, they grow freely in the garden and can serve as ground cover. The plants take up a lot of space. And if you don’t have enough outdoor space or want to make the most of your garden space, you can grow zucchini vertically. In this case, courgettes need climbing aids. In this article you can find out what advantages this can bring and how you can build a support system.

Need zucchini trellis: advantages of vertical cultivation

Vertical growing saves space, which is why many gardeners choose it. Growing your zucchini plants vertically also helps to facilitate harvesting. Another advantage is the good shape of the plant, because it will make your zucchini plants look compact and tidy. Better ventilation of the climbing plants is also beneficial, because improving air circulation prevents diseases by preventing excess moisture. And gardeners know that moisture makes a plant susceptible to fungal diseases.

Better fruit production is also one of the advantages of vertical cultivation. Because compared to non-stacked plants, stacked zucchini plants have a higher yield. The climbing aid helps to keep the fruit clean. So you can enjoy the healthy vegetables all summer long!

How to grow zucchini with climbing aids?

If you want to grow your zucchini as climbing plants, you need to maintain the right growing conditions. The climbing aid should be about one meter high and placed about 30 cm behind the plants. You can weave the plants through the trellis and train them to grow as climbers. When building a support system, stability is of great importance so that the plants can develop properly and so that you can enjoy a bountiful harvest all summer long. The good support structure will help your zucchini climb up and bear healthy fruit.

Step-by-step instructions for vertical cultivation

First you need to prepare a sunny spot in the garden for your zucchini plants. You have to work the soil as usual and enrich it with compost. About 10cm of compost to the top of the soil is perfect. Then work it in with the spade.

Next you need to prepare the trellis in the ground before planting the plants. Make a stable support system because the fruit can be heavy. You can also use a fence as a climbing aid. If you use a trellis, be sure to drive it at least 6 inches (15 cm) into the ground.

Another option is to build it a support using two meter high T-posts and a heavy metal fence. You should drive the T-posts 15 cm into the ground and stretch the metal fence along them. Attach the fence to the posts with metal clips and your trellis is complete.

Now it’s time to plant your plants along the trellis. Zucchini need a distance of one meter from each other. If you are sowing seeds rather than seedlings, you must sow your seeds 1 inch deep. After sowing, press the soil firmly onto the seeds. Pour plenty of water.

When the plants are large enough, carefully tie each main stem to the support with twine. This is how you train the plants to grow up on the climbing aid. As the main vine grows longer, you will need to tie down the plants further.

Simple support system with stakes for your zucchini plants

There is also the option of staking your zucchini plants, which means supporting each plant with a stake. It’s easy because you don’t need to build complicated support systems. A stake and some string or tape will suffice.

For each plant you need a sturdy stake that will be able to bear the weight. Tie each stake with garden twine, twine, or a piece of an old T-shirt. Check that your stakes are secure. A loose stake needs to be stabilized or your plants will be left without support. One way to fix your supports is to add two more supports just before the first fruits appear.

Which varieties are suitable as climbing plants?

In fact, most zucchini varieties can be grown as climbing plants. You just have to train them properly and choose the right climbing aid. The plants are also perfect for growing in containers as their root system is compact. Here we show you some varieties that are particularly suitable as climbing plants:

Shooting Star F1: This variety is characterized by yellow fruits and is perfect for roasting. It is also resistant to diseases, so growing Shooting Star is recommended.

Black Forest F1: This is one of the most suitable varieties to grow as a climber in the garden or in containers. The fruits are smooth and dark green and the plant is very productive.

Trumpet: This is an Italian strain with a great taste. Zucchini usually need a lot of sun to thrive and produce a bounty. Good luck growing zucchini this summer!