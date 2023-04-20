DocFoody: how the diet studied by doctors works with ready meals cooked by chefs

Often diets fail because you resort to do-it-yourself or you don’t want to keep up with the preparation of the dishes that make up the menu. Who doesn’t have much constancy, but still wants to eat properly and healthily, following a balanced and scientifically studied and approved dietcan contact DocFoody.

It is a balanced dietary food plan created by a qualified medical team which follows the medical-scientific guidelines indicated by the most authoritative institutions in the field of nutrition and research worldwide.

What is DocFoody

It is a food plan that everyone can follow, young and old, sporty or not and even those suffering from pathologies.

On the site docfoody.com you can choose from six menus, including a vegan one, perfectly balanced and designed to help you counteract chronic hyperinsulinemia and obesitywhile ensuring the right amount of fiber.

I dishes are appetizing and complete and allow you to follow a varied and never monotonous diet, but above all they are composed to guarantee the correct supply of nutrients, fibers and mineral salts. Among other things, the novelty of the dietetic lunchesdedicated to those who want to eat balanced and healthy but don’t have time to cook. A perfect solution for the office lunch break.

How does it work

Operation is very simple, you can choose your own on the site favorite menu with just a few clicks, according to personal tastes.

Each weekly menu has 12 ready meals (6 lunches and 6 dinners) made with fresh and certified ingredients from Italian producers with a short supply chain. It all comes later delivered directly home.

It also provides the Nutritional table to integrate the weekly diet with breakfast and snacks that best suit your lifestyle and the goals you intend to achieve.

To cook i vacuum packed meals, a suitable method to keep all the nutrients unaltered, are chefs who know how to treat these foods making them light and very appetizing. In addition, additives or preservatives are banned in order to have only one dish food to be saved. Which, remember, are ready, just warm them up and bring them to the table.

In short, DocFoody is a quick and easy way to take care of your health starting from the line but without giving up, without wasting time and enjoying delicious and safe meals prepared by professionals following the rules of correct food education.

A new way to take care of health starting from nutrition

The weekly menus proposed by DocFoody are developed by a team of nutritionists and dieticians, who work with dedication to create a food plan that allows everyone to eliminate both the stress of dieting linked to renunciation and that linked to the daily preparation of balanced and varied dishes every day.

The scientific team is led by prof. Samir Sukkarresponsible director of the Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Unit at the IRCCS San Martino University Hospital – National Institute for Cancer Research and Adjunct Professor of the School of Specialization in Food Science Hygiene and Preventive Medicine Surgery of the Digestive System – University of Genoa .

Thanks to his profound knowledge of food and nutritional processes, Prof. Sukkar was able to provide further validation to the proposed food plans, guaranteeing their scientific and food safety.

The DEDiCa study on cancer patients: eating well is essential to stay healthy

DocFoody meal plans help achieve different goals for those suffering from overweight, obesity, hyperinsulinemia, high cholesterolbut not only.

In fact, they also counteract metabolic diseases by favoring a lower intake of daily calories thanks to meals created by reducing saturated fats, but they also regulate the metabolism by helping to control the glycemic load and help everyone eat better thanks to the presence of superfood highly nutritious and antioxidants.

Among other things, some dishes from the DocFoody menus participated exclusively in the DEDiCa studioa randomized clinical study which involved numerous oncological centers throughout the country, in addition to the IRCCS Oncological Reference Center (CRO) of Aviano.

The proposed dishes respected the principles of the traditional Mediterranean diet and were in line with the objectives of the study. This result was possible thanks to the low glycemic load of the proposed meals, and to the presence of nutrients known to play an active role in the primary and secondary prevention of oncological and metabolic pathologies.