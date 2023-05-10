Doctor (63) reveals how he became 20 years younger

Marc Hyman says he has drastically reduced his biological age – specifically from 63 to 43 years. A look at the doctor’s Instagram profile actually leaves the viewer with a bit of amazement.

Monkeypox, Italian tourist is the first to be infected in Cuba. The ministry: "Serious, life threatening"

See also Monkeypox, Italian tourist is the first to be infected in Cuba. The ministry: "Serious, life threatening"

“The most important things are exercise and a diet made up of healthy fats and plant-based foods,” the doctor sums up. No amount of dietary supplements, no matter how large, can replace that.

How does he do that? A combination of exercise, nutrition and stress management based on markers of cellular health help him, he tells Business Insider.

increase health span

The fact is, biological age is not that easy to determine. However, studies clearly show the benefits of a healthy, balanced diet, sufficient exercise and stress reduction for healthy aging. So if you adapt your lifestyle, you can achieve a lot with it. In addition to the tips mentioned by Hyman, there are also

Healthy sleep,

as well as non-smoking

and no alcohol

to the parameters that have a positive effect on biological age.

In any case, for Hyman, his measures are important steps towards reducing biological age. The doctor is not primarily concerned with extending lifespan, but in particular with the “duration of health”. It is a misunderstanding that aging is automatically accompanied by physical and mental problems. “People don’t realize that these problems are related to things that we can change, that are reversible,” he says.

In his new book “Young Forever” he explains the science of healthy aging and gives tips for concrete implementation.