DIY remedies are all too common in Italian homes. Medical alert is triggered for a drug that we practically all use, but it can be devastating if taken incorrectly.

Very often there are over-the-counter drugs, those without a prescription, which can also have rather serious contraindications. This is why it becomes essential to always analyze what we are going to take with a trusted doctor.

There are some drugs that we always consider useful for solving our problems, so we find ourselves taking them even when we don’t really need them. This is why it becomes essential to realize that it is always essential to go to the doctor and find confirmation and attention to our problem in question. But let’s read more about a drug we all use that we need to be careful of.

Voltaren is a drug that many use for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving action. It is a very reliable product that does its job perfectly, despite this it must be specified that there are some things to take into consideration and that above all those who have never used it must consult a doctor to try to understand how to behave both for the dosage than for the real need to use it.

Voltaren, the side effects

Here we absolutely do not want to demonize an extraordinary product like Voltaren which is a remedy for many problems and which is effective and able to act efficiently and without any kind of consequence. Despite this we must get to underline some aspects that not everyone knows and risks becoming even dangerous.

The active ingredient of this drug is diclofenac sodium and belongs to the class of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and is used for inflammatory and degenerative rheumatic diseases. Very often it is used for problems in the joints, ligaments or tendons as well as those that are inflammatory processes of traumatic origin.

However, it is underestimated that there is a wide range of side effects that are also risky, so if you take it, always contact your doctor who knows your body one hundred percent. Among the main contraindications we find headache and dizziness, then maybe also labyrinthitis and vertigo. Among the most common problems we find pathologies of the gastrointestinal system, increased transaminases, skin rash. If you have these problems after taking it, contact your doctor. No one should be frightened because these are rare cases, but in any case, since it is a drug, you must be careful.