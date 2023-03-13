PORDENONE – He doesn’t want to reveal the name of co-worker even if the story happened years ago, but the president of the Order of Doctors of Pordenone, Guido Lucchiniexplains that being a doctor is always a risk, even if today there are many more because evidently people are more exasperated. «I remember an event that happened in the province – he says – that only the doctor’s prompt reflexes and the courage he had saved him from a very high risk. He had been called, during the night, by a neighbor of the person to be rescued. He had left in the dark and when he arrived at the place, he saw that it was an old country house. Around it there was only a house in the distance and otherwise pitch dark. The call said there was a man screaming, but it was not clear whether he was sick or delirious. The fact is – Lucchini recounts – that the doctor entered through an old and heavy wooden door and when he found himself in the middle of the courtyard, in complete darkness, he saw a shadow nearby. He took a step, but immediately stopped, because an old man with a cleaver stood in front of him».

It’s easy to imagine what the doctor thought at that moment, who undoubtedly saw death before him. «And yet – Lucchini explains again – despite the imaginable fear he had a brilliant intuition. “I’m the priest – he said to the man with the cleaver – and he has to give the last rites to a person, but I obviously got the wrong address”. If he had said that he was a doctor, explains Lucchini, he probably would have triggered a reaction in the old man. In this way the man stopped and the doctor managed to go back, slowly, without ever turning his back to him, leave the house and get back into the car. This is to tell him – he concludes – that the danger is always there ».

