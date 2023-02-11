Home Health Doctor: ‘Cospito weighs 71 kilos, at risk of cerebral edema’
Doctor: ‘Cospito weighs 71 kilos, at risk of cerebral edema’

Alfredo Cospito weighs 71 kilos and is at risk of cerebral edema and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias. This is what the party doctor reported to the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini after the visit carried out in prison today at Opera. The anarchist, according to what the doctor adds, “is determined to go ahead with the protest. He is lucid and walks on his own legs”. The consultant called the conditions “serious”. “The parameters hold but it doesn’t take much for the situation to precipitate without particular warning signs”, he added.

