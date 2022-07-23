Manduria – Colleagues at Corriere della Sera: “We are understaffed, he too, like so many of us, was a stopgap” – The Taranto prosecutor will open an investigation

Manduria He would have worked twenty-four hours straight in the hospital, twelve in the under-staffed emergency room and another twelve in his own ward. Then the next day, during the tour, he was struck down by a heart attack.

Healthcare worker

The dramatic story took place in Manduria, in the province of Taranto, in the late morning of Thursday 21 July. The doctor, 61 years old in November, acting head physician of the medical ward, walked away from the patients during the visit to go to the bathroom. But he never came back from there.

According to what his colleagues told Corriere della Sera, the hospital staff is understaffed and the doctor “was also a stopgap, like so many of us”. In fact, according to the account given to the newspaper, it would seem that on Tuesday evening the 61-year-old worked twelve hours in the emergency room and, from 8 the next morning, another twelve in his ward. He would only go home on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, the doctor returned to the hospital to work his regular shift. But while he was making the rounds among the patients, the doctor would have left to go to the bathroom where, around eight thirty, he was struck down by a heart attack.

A nurse from the ward found him who, alarmed by the doctor’s failure to return to the ward, went to check in the bathroom. There however, he found him on the ground. The doctor’s colleagues immediately tried and revived him, but unfortunately for the 61-year-old there was nothing to be done.

According to what is learned, the Taranto prosecutor will open an investigation to ascertain whether or not the twenty-four hours of work caused the heart attack. In the meantime, however, the controversy over the working conditions of health workers has emerged once again, who, due to understaffed hospitals, often find themselves forced to cover tiring shifts much longer than established.

July 23, 2022