CONFIGURATION Francesco Minniti is the new director of Medicine of the Agordo hospital. Born in 1966, born in San Vito al Tagliamento but Paduan by adoption, Francesco Minniti graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Padua, where he then obtained a specialization in Gastroenterology. He currently serves at Ulss 3 Serenissima, at the Mirano hospital, where he holds a highly professional position as a consultant hepatologist and for ultrasound diagnostics. In fact, he deals with hepatology, both in terms of diagnosis and treatment pathways, and follows SerD users for hepatological problems. Furthermore, Dr. Minniti is an expert in multi-district interventional ultrasound and has a large case history of instrumental and interventional diagnostics of internal medicine pathologies. He will therefore be able to make available to the patients of the Agordo hospital this particular ability of his in the execution of ultrasound scans and eco-guided biopsies as well as in the execution of paracentesis, thoracentesis and arthrocentesis. During the Covid period, he managed the Covid area of ​​Medicine of the Mirano hospital as manager, collaborating and facilitating the integration between the operating units. In his years of activity, he has gained solid experience in managing difficult discharges of elderly or frail patients, organizing out-of-hospital journeys for the best care and assistance for each patient and his family.

