Doctor Franco Berrino’s natural remedy against osteoporosis

Dr. Franco Berrino also has a remedy for osteoporosis.

The doctor, in a vademecum created by the doctor for the National Cancer Institute, advises walking with a backpack, practicing sports (swimming is not necessary); sunbathing (half an hour with bare arms is enough); eat onions; eat plant foods rich in calcium (sesame > almonds > legumes and cabbage); prepare the fish soup every 15 days (without salt in a pressure cooker with plenty of water, an onion and a carrot, for at least 45 minutes).