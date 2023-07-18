Doctor from La Plata Saves Dutch Woman’s Life During Flight from Amsterdam to Ezeiza

Title: Doctor Saves Dutch Woman’s Life During Flight from Amsterdam to Ezeiza

Subtitle: Jonathan Mareco, a doctor from La Plata, performs CPR for an hour and a half on a tourist, who is now hospitalized in San Pablo.

La Plata doctor and UNLP professor, Jonathan Mareco, successfully saved the life of a Dutch woman while aboard a flight from Amsterdam to Ezeiza. The tense situation occurred at midnight on Tuesday during a KLM flight across the Atlantic Ocean. As reported by Silver Day and portal 0221, Mareco performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for an hour and a half on the unconscious tourist, who had no pulse.

Mareco, along with a colleague from Chaco, responded immediately to the crew’s alert and provided medical assistance. Despite the language barrier, limited space, turbulence, and curious onlookers, the 36-year-old doctor carried out necessary medical maneuvers to maintain the airway and prevent hypoglycemia. The pilot diverted the plane towards San Pablo Airport for an emergency landing. Mareco continued CPR until local doctors took over upon landing. The 42-year-old Dutch woman was then transferred to a hospital in San Pablo, where she remains hospitalized. The cause of her decompensation is still unknown.

Mareco expressed relief that the incident occurred near Brazil, else the outcome could have been worse. He described the experience as chaotic but appreciated the applause and recognition from fellow passengers for his heroic actions. The doctor had just been returning from the Netherlands after participating in a medical congress on psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. His presence on the flight was fortuitous as the flight was overbooked, and he almost missed his travel opportunity.

In a separate incident, a two-year-old boy with leukemia tragically lost his life mid-flight on an Argentinian Airlines plane destined for Resistencia. Despite the efforts of two doctors onboard who performed CPR, the infant could not be saved. He was declared dead at the Jorge Newbery Metropolitan Airport upon landing.

The loss of the young boy was described as a tragedy by passengers who witnessed the heartbreaking incident. This highlights the importance of having qualified medical professionals on board flights to handle emergencies promptly and efficiently.

Both incidents serve as a reminder of the critical role medical professionals play in ensuring passenger safety during flights. The heroic actions of Dr. Mareco and his colleague demonstrate the exceptional dedication and skill required in such challenging situations.

