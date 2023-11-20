Doctor Hermilio Valdizán: Pioneering Peruvian Psychiatrist and Father of Peruvian Psychiatry Day

For a long time, psychiatry has suffered from the stigma of mystery or intrigue associated with the type of cases that are usually treated in the offices of this medical specialty. In past centuries, the mere fact of exercising it seemed crazy, according to those who could not conceive the idea that the evils related to thought and mind were linked to an aspect other than religion and mysticism.

Peru was no exception, since decades ago psychiatrists, also known as ‘alienists’, dealt with the prejudices that fell on them and the few advances that there were in their field.

The truth is that today psychiatry is not only a part of medicine that deals with the mind, but it is an important branch that helps to care for, treat and prevent mental health problems and that also synergizes with various specialties to improve the quality of life of patients.

Likewise, in our country there are figures linked to this career who are medical references, such as Hermilio Valdizán, who is considered the father of Peruvian psychiatry. In honor of his birthday, “Peruvian Psychiatry Day” is celebrated in Peru every November 20, which seeks to honor his impeccable work and revalue the professionals who work in this field of health.

A native of Huánuco, Hermilio Valdizán Medrano was a doctor, writer and professor who was born in 1885. At just eight years old, he lost his father and his family emigrated to Lima, enduring the ravages of poverty and lack of opportunities. He studied at the “Colegio de Lima” under Pedro Labarthe and years later he taught at the same school. From a very young age, he worked to support his family’s finances and pay for part of his studies.

At the age of 17, he entered the Faculty of Medicine at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM), where he graduated with the thesis “Crime in Peru.” His interest in the mental area possibly arose from the great sensitivity that Valdizán had towards others, but also his capacity for analysis, despite the fact that psychiatry in Peru had not yet been established as a common practice.

His talent and ability earned him a scholarship in Europe awarded by the Peruvian State. There he remained from 1911 to 1914 studying at the Italian School of Mental Diseases and the Nervous System, in Italy, but also in France and Switzerland, where he carried out internships and specialized in psychiatry. In 1915, shortly after the start of the First World War, Valdizán returned to Peru and completed his thesis “Mental alienation among primitive Peruvians,” with which he graduated as a Doctor of Medicine.

Subsequently, he created the first outpatient clinic for nervous and mental diseases at the Dos de Mayo Hospital and founded the chair of Nervous and Mental Diseases at the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos. Later he also founded the Psychopedagogical Seminar together with Dr. Honorio Delgado. This was intended to guide teachers and promote the “Mental Hygiene” movement.

He was director of the then Colonia Víctor Larco Herrera Asylum, where he applied much of his knowledge to change the way in which the alienated were cared for, leaving aside methods such as straitjackets or the stocks, to use knowledge linked to science, but also provide more humane treatment, trying to understand these conditions.

Valdizán also dedicated himself to journalistic work, working as a columnist in the newspapers El Tiempo and La Prensa. As a writer, he had extensive research in the field of medicine, especially in history and, of course, in mental illnesses, being an important scientific and humanist popularizer.

He spent his short life dedicated to studying and faithful to his work. Knowing that time was running out, he investigated to complete his works and leave a legacy of new grounds for scientific inquiry. The doctor died on the night of December 25, 1929, at only 44 years old, working until that last day.

Valdizán was mainly characterized by the empathy and tender character he enjoyed, which allowed him to look beyond, paying attention to the suffering of those who were tormented by their own demons. He never agreed with the dehumanized treatment that the ‘alienated’ received from the nuns in charge of his ‘care’, who attributed these conditions to religious issues.

For him, it was necessary to understand each of the patients and help them calm their psychological pain. According to the story of friends close to the doctor, he had great kindness and was someone who was devoted, who he loved without exception and with broad generosity. A legacy that continues to resonate with current generations and that is remembered today with the celebration of this date in his honor.

Share this: Facebook

X

