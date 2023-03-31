He kills his wife and two children and then commits suicide. This happened in the afternoon in a villa in Tempera, a fraction of L’Aquila. According to initial information, the murderer would be the doctor from L’Aquila Carlo Vicentini, head of urology at the Teramo hospital. He allegedly killed his wife and two children and then committed suicide.

The man allegedly used a gun that was duly reported. It is one of the indiscretions that emerged in the phase of the very first surveys that the Police are carrying out on the spot together with the magistrate on duty Guido Cocco. The professional killed his 43-year-old son Massimo, disabled and attached to a respirator, his second daughter Alessandra, 36, and his wife.

“We are devastated. It is a tragedy that we cannot explain: Professor Vicentini was a very good and appreciated urologist as well as a kind, sensitive and helpful man”. Thus the general director of the Asl of Teramo Maurizio Di Giosia.

“He retired about a month ago, after having done a great job in our company, in the university-managed urology department – continues the general manager – at the time of retirement, the department returned to hospital management, but continued with the great work set up by Vicentini who was a doctor wanted from outside Teramo and outside the region”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it