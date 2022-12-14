The real novelty of OPPO Inno Day is the unpublished OHealth H1the first OHealth brand product designed exclusively for health, which combines six vital signs monitoring functions in a single device.

The device weighs 95 grams, has an oval design, with a smooth white surface that vaguely resembles a mouse, and is equipped with a monochrome display.

OHealth H1 can therefore detect six different vital parameters including: blood oxygen (SpO2), ECG, auscultation of heart and lungs, heart rate, body temperature and quality of sleep.

On board there are piezoelectric ceramic sensors, infrared sensor and electrodes that allow the device to provide precise results that can be used, according to OPPO, as medical references.

The use changes according to the parameter to be controlled. For example, to measure the oxygen level in the blood, just place your finger on the sensor on the underside of OHealth H1 and read the result on the display.

In 30 seconds the sensor is also able to detect heart rate and perform an ECG using the high-precision technique known as photoplethysmography (PPG).

To detect body temperature, point the device towards the forehead, at a distance of 3 cm, as is done with an infrared thermometer.

For a correct assessment of blood pressure, however, a band will be required, as visible from the images, probably combined with the OHealth H1 being sold. Oppo has made use of the collaboration of Omron to calibrate the device in the best possible way and offer an accurate measurement.

The stethoscope function is interesting, which uses piezoelectric sensors to detect cardiopulmonary sounds. The data is subsequently processed by an algorithm that eliminates background noise and provides a reliable result. The AI ​​Assisted Diagnosis on board will report any anomalies recorded and invite the user to contact the doctor.

As anticipated, there are also functions related to sleep quality. To access it, simply place the OHealth H1 next to the bed, at a recommended distance of 20 cm, and let it record vibrations and noises generated by body movement while you sleep. The on-board microphone can also sense snoring and provide a comprehensive report via smartphone app.

OHealth H1 will have a charging base on which to store it when not in use. All health data will be stored and accessible through the new Oppo Health Cloud platform. Users will be able to decide whether to share information with their doctor in order to keep their health under control, which is useful if there are some chronic diseases.

Also in this case, precise information has not been disclosed regarding the arrival of the device on the market.