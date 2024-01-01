Doctor Nowzaradan, following your diet means saying goodbye to them: your patients cannot see them during treatment

Doctor Nowzaradan’s diet really works? Here are the food tips from the famous doctor of Vite al Limite.

Doctor Younan Nowzaradan, known for his role in the television program “Vite al Limite” is famous for his rigorous diet plans, aimed at achieving rapid weight loss in his patients.

His 1200 calorie a day diet is personalized for each patient, based on various factors such as weight, age, gender and medical conditions.

This diet, although effective, implies a series of severe restrictions especially in terms of the types of food allowed.

Following Doctor Nowzaradan’s diet means, for patients, say goodbye to many foods that are part of their daily diet.

What does Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet plan include?

Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet plan focuses on small portions and healthy, low-carb foods. This means that many common foods, especially pre-packaged ones full of preservatives and salt, are completely excluded. Prohibited foods include sugars and artificial sweeteners, sweets of all kinds (such as cakes, brownies, biscuits, ice cream, donuts), chocolate, fruit with a high sugar content (such as watermelon, cantaloupe, mango, grapes, cherries, pears, figs, bananas), puddings, jams, dried or candied fruit, crackers, potatoes in any form, starchy vegetables, popcorn, corn, nuts and their derivatives, rice, pasta, cereals and bread (if not wholemeal and in small portions).

Also fruit juices, carbonated and sugary drinks, syrups, molasses, food supplements, smoothies, sports, energy and alcoholic drinks are banned. These restrictions are crucial for reducing calorie intake and promoting weight loss.

The approach to nutrition recommended by Dr. Nowzaradan

Doctor Nowzaradan’s diet is not just a matter of eliminating certain foods, but also taking a new approach to nutrition. His patients must learn to eat balanced meals, favoring proteins and vegetables, and to avoid snacks between meals. This helps not only reduce calorie intake, but also improve liver function and prevent insulin resistance. An example daily menu might include an egg white, sliced ​​turkey, wholemeal toast, and low-fat cottage cheese for breakfast; for lunch natural tuna, fat-free mayonnaise, spinach and carrots; for dinner grilled chicken, steamed broccoli and low-fat cheese.

This diet requires dedication and determination, but it can produce significant results for those who need to lose weight quickly for health reasons. Doctor Nowzaradan’s diet is a challenging journey that requires major changes in the way you eat and think about food, but which can lead to lasting benefits for the health and well-being of his patients.

Share this: Facebook

X

