A day to address the topic of relationship between doctors and patients in the field of blood diseases. An opportunity both to take stock of new therapies and to take a closer look at the needs of patients brought to the fore by patient organizations themselves.
This is what happened today – April 13 – in Bologna, on the occasion of “Sie meets the patients” the second national event promoted by Italian Society of Hematology – Sie which saw present alongside clinicians and medical experts and researchers representatives of organizations such as: the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma – Ailthe Italian Umbilical Cord Blood Donor Association – Adisco the Bone Marrow Donor Association – Admthe Italian Association of Anticoagulated Patients – Mention the Italian Blood Volunteers Association – Avisthe Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology – F.A.V.O. the National Federation of Hemophiliac Patient Associations Fedemo and finally, United Onlus – Italian Federation of Thalassemia, Rare Hemoglobinopathies and Drepanocytosis.
Opening the meeting the professor Paul Corradini, president of SI, director of the Hematology Division, Irccs Foundation Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori di Milano Chair of Hematology, University of Milan recalled how in 2021 the first meeting of the scientific society with patient associations dealing with hematological diseases was born. It is no coincidence that it was the first face-to-face event for ESI after the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the avalanche of disinformation that we hematologists have heard and read in the time of the pandemic and the arrival of the first vaccines has made us understand that correct information to patients could not only come from talk shows and so we decided to be at the forefront of information for the sick. Ail was immediately by our side and we also created some webinars dedicated only to patients together. The broader objective is to work side by side with the various organizations to bring to the attention of the institutions the fact that patients and scientific societies are one”. In his speech, Corradini also referred to the problem of sustainability of new therapies «because with the high health costs our universal system will no longer be sustainable. We would like to act before it is too late. Finally, I think it is completely necessary to overcome the distinction between doctors and patients, we are all men and women on the road, and that’s it”.
When speaking Giuseppe Toro, national president Of Ail, wanted to underline the importance of that drive for solidarity which since its origins has ensured that volunteering – from the ancient brotherhoods to today – is to be considered at the basis of the same concept of health service which provides fair treatment for all. Coming to today, Taurus also underlined the importance of research support – something that Ail has been doing for over fifty years -, but at the same time of the actions «anticipatory of the future and in a certain sense prophetic that the voluntary work of the association (about 15,000 active volunteers) has carried out in recent years: from services social health services such as the Ail houses, the social counter, the toll-free number, medical transport and doctor-patient seminars», not to mention the national school of volunteering (we wrote about it here) born three years ago. Furthermore, in recalling the problem of financial toxicity which affects patients and which weighs on their quality of life, he added «it is a dramatic problem and it is our duty to understand how much inequalities affect care and in the future we will be increasingly committed to this front”.
A moment of Felice Bombacci’s speech
After the president Toro they intervened Nicholas Pozzetto of Ail Milano who focused his speech on lodging houses of Ail (see the video interview below), While Claudio Cartoni of Ail Roma intervened on the home therapies for which he also recalled the necessary support for caregivers and the need to become aware of the many frailties that arise in patients also as a consequence of social isolation. Happy Bombacci, of Ail Torino instead underlined an important aspect related to equal rights and the right for those who survive cancer to be able to resume their lives. It is a battle that sees Sie and Ail together, namely that patients under treatment and those who have defeated the disease are guaranteed full rights; social and working conditions such as: the right to be forgotten, the decriminalization of omitted information on previous illnesses once the period of time that allows us to speak of the “absence of illness” has passed.
Various topics were covered by the diagnostic and molecular innovations and the use of artificial intelligence, ample space was given to new immunotherapies such as Car-T, monoclonal antibodies in lymphomas and multiple myeloma. Clinicians and experts also focused on the new European legislation and non-profit research with the intervention of Marco Vignetti, president of the Italian Group of Adult Hematologic Diseases – Gimemawhich for over 30 years has been committed to carrying out shared protocols of independent research on blood diseases to find possible treatment solutions.
In all the interventions of the conference, the high attention of haematologists and patients on local medicine and home care emerged. It is necessary to strengthen and integrate the hospital and the territory so that when the patient is discharged from the ward he does not feel alone. It is necessary to involve nurses, health professionals and general practitioners who can increasingly become the point of reference for patients.
So it becomes urgent all-round involvement of the associations in a structured and continuous way as is the intention of the Sie. After all, the meeting day in Bologna was one call to action to all Associations active in the area of hematology to share the values of solidarity and altruism that have always characterized the work of volunteers. In fact, the voice of the associations not only of patients, but also of donors such as Admo, closed the national event. “For us it is an opportunity to deepen contacts with the world of patients,” he explained Laura Anna Giancane project manager of the association. “We deal with donors, but thanks to this relationship with the world of patients who often become our volunteers, it allows donors to grasp the essence of a donor choice”. Giancane, moreover, underlines how it is not uncommon for patients who have received a bone marrow donation to become witnesses for Admo in the course of meetings and campaigns “in tandem with a donor they transmit the value of these two parallel paths”.