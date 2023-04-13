Opening the meeting the professor Paul Corradini, president of SI, director of the Hematology Division, Irccs Foundation Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori di Milano Chair of Hematology, University of Milan recalled how in 2021 the first meeting of the scientific society with patient associations dealing with hematological diseases was born. It is no coincidence that it was the first face-to-face event for ESI after the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the avalanche of disinformation that we hematologists have heard and read in the time of the pandemic and the arrival of the first vaccines has made us understand that correct information to patients could not only come from talk shows and so we decided to be at the forefront of information for the sick. Ail was immediately by our side and we also created some webinars dedicated only to patients together. The broader objective is to work side by side with the various organizations to bring to the attention of the institutions the fact that patients and scientific societies are one”. In his speech, Corradini also referred to the problem of sustainability of new therapies «because with the high health costs our universal system will no longer be sustainable. We would like to act before it is too late. Finally, I think it is completely necessary to overcome the distinction between doctors and patients, we are all men and women on the road, and that’s it”.

When speaking Giuseppe Toro, national president Of Ail, wanted to underline the importance of that drive for solidarity which since its origins has ensured that volunteering – from the ancient brotherhoods to today – is to be considered at the basis of the same concept of health service which provides fair treatment for all. Coming to today, Taurus also underlined the importance of research support – something that Ail has been doing for over fifty years -, but at the same time of the actions «anticipatory of the future and in a certain sense prophetic that the voluntary work of the association (about 15,000 active volunteers) has carried out in recent years: from services social health services such as the Ail houses, the social counter, the toll-free number, medical transport and doctor-patient seminars», not to mention the national school of volunteering (we wrote about it here) born three years ago. Furthermore, in recalling the problem of financial toxicity which affects patients and which weighs on their quality of life, he added «it is a dramatic problem and it is our duty to understand how much inequalities affect care and in the future we will be increasingly committed to this front”.