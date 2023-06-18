Doctor reports from Afghan maternity clinic

Ms. Brockt, you are an anesthetist, intensive care and transfusion specialist. In 2015 you were deployed for the first time in a maternity clinic run by the aid organization Doctors Without Borders in Afghanistan, and then again at the end of last year. How did you experience the situation there?

Eva sleeper Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The clinic is located in Khost, in the southeast of the country, about 150 kilometers from the capital Kabul. It is estimated that around one and a half million people live there. The area is very conservative. Since the clinic was founded in 2012, we have primarily supported women with complicated pregnancies and complicated births.

What tasks did you perform?

I looked after patients in the emergency room who, for example, came with circulatory problems and had to be stabilized. In serious emergencies, I supported colleagues and performed the anesthesia in the operating theater for caesarean sections. And then of course there are other interventions in the field of obstetrics. Overall, Afghan women now suffer relatively frequently from high blood pressure or diabetes. Again, I’ve tried to help and answer questions.

How many births take place in this clinic?

That leaves anyone who has any idea of ​​the numbers in German clinics speechless: there are between 1,550 and 1,800 births per month.

That is actually a very high number. For comparison: in Frankfurt’s Bürgerhospital, Hesse’s clinic with the highest birth rate, a good 4,000 children are born each year, i.e. around 330 a month. How many children do Afghan women give birth to on average?

I don’t know any reliable numbers. I know that seven years ago women having 12 to 18 pregnancies were not uncommon. I’ve also seen women with 20+ pregnancies. However, the pregnancy rate of the patients I have seen now was significantly lower. Overall, a lot has changed culturally in the country in the years between my two stays.

We’ll talk about that in a moment. But before that: Are there disproportionately frequent complications because of this high number of pregnancies?

Yes. Some women take hormone preparations, are urged by their husbands and sometimes also by their families-in-law to increase the pregnancy rate and thus the chance of having male offspring. That is why there is a disproportionate number of multiple pregnancies. I have experienced that women in the clinic were accompanied by their mothers-in-law and then beaten if the girl of all people survived a multiple pregnancy. When I said congratulations on the birth of a girl after a caesarean section, it was often perceived as sarcasm. It was very difficult for me, so I’ve always experienced it as a joy when women are really happy about the birth of their child, regardless of gender.



Stefanie Brockt is an anesthetist at Doctors Without Borders.

:



Image: MSF



How common are caesarean sections?

Rare compared to Germany. Doctors Without Borders is aiming for a rate below five percent and is trying to further reduce it, since every caesarean section means a risk for the subsequent pregnancy.

What is the maternal and infant mortality rate in Afghanistan?

According to the United Nations, maternal mortality in Afghanistan is one of the highest in the world. The most recent figures are from 2017, when they were 638 deaths per 100,000 live births. For comparison: In Germany there were seven deaths per 100,000 births in the same period. According to the UN, child mortality is currently 53 deaths per 1000 live births, in Germany it is 3.5.

In photos from the maternity hospital I have seen women who are completely veiled. What about veiling during childbirth?

The women have to be accompanied by a man from their family in order to be able to get to the clinic at all. There they go through a special gate. They often have a female companion with them. They lie down in bed fully veiled. In the province of Khost, all joints must be veiled, the headscarf goes at least a few centimeters over the shoulders. When the contractions are ready, they are taken to the delivery room and remain largely veiled.