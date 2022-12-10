Viterbo – He had worked at the Ospedale degli Infermi and then, until he retired, at the Belcolle – The memory of Roberto Talotta: “Great man and great doctor” – Tomorrow the funeral

Viterbo – Doctor Salvatore Canta has died. He had worked at the Ospedale degli Infermi and then, until he retired, at the Belcolle in Viterbo.

“The passing of Dr. Salvatore Canta was greeted with deep sorrow by the doctors, his colleagues and the health professionals who worked with him first at the Ospedale Grande degli Infermi and then at Belcolle until his retirement – Roberto recalls it Talotta.

But Dr. Canta also left the many friends who used to spend moments of sport and light-heartedness with him in deep sadness, made even more lively by his essence as a loyal, correct, altruistic, sympathetic, cordial and always ready to joking and conviviality.

Everyone has always appreciated his professional and personal qualities, especially during the period of his activity in the otorhinolaryngological department, eager to give his best in approaching patients, from the youngest to the oldest, with an always characterized by a smile and empathy, faculties absolutely necessary in the humanization of medical care to facilitate the psycho-physical recovery of the patient.

But Dr. Canta was also an eminent example for all when, challenging his ordeal of physical suffering, he brought to the fore that courage, that determination and that discernment that only the greatest men can do, without giving in to the predictable despondency that it can generate a particularly adverse fate.

And it is for these reasons that we address our thanks and our consideration to dear Salvatore, to the man well liked by his patients and by the many friends who will always bear in their memory his important presence in the Viterbo healthcare context. To the family – concludes Talotta -, our heartfelt participation is addressed to the disappearance of our friend Salvatore”.

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Saturday 10 December, at 2.30 pm, in the church of S. Maria della Grotticella, Mazzetta entrance.

– Giovanni Arena: “A friend forever, an affable and loyal person”

December 9, 2022