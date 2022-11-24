Home Health Doctor shortage. The proposal of Zaia (Veneto): “Let them stay in work on a voluntary basis up to 75 years”
Doctor shortage. The proposal of Zaia (Veneto): “Let them stay in work on a voluntary basis up to 75 years”

The president of the Region: “There are almost 3,000 doctors under the age of 75 who could potentially be employed in Veneto. The problem must be solved upstream, but one way is to create the conditions for these doctors to remain at work, on a voluntary basis, offering them the opportunity to continue collaborating in the public sector as they would in the private sector”.

“45,000 doctors are missing, a negative gap that takes years to fill. It is absolutely not out of respect for new hires, God forbid, but a doctor in perfect health, with a research curriculum and high-level studies, with a unique professional baggage, with hundreds of thousands of hours behind him in the operating room maybe to do heart and lung transplants, I don’t understand why at 70 he should hang up his coat. Paradoxically, this same doctor could cross the street and start working for a private facility.

Back to asking “not to give up on retired doctors” Luca Zaiapresident of the Veneto Region, today during the inauguration of the new highly integrated hybrid operating theaters of the University Hospital of Padua.

“I don’t have it against private individuals – the governor points out – but I have an obligation to defend the investments that the regional health system has made over the years and with them also the incardinated professionalism. There are almost 3,000 doctors under the age of 75 who could potentially be employed in Veneto. The problem must be solved upstream, but one way is to create the conditions for these doctors to remain at work, on a voluntary basis, offering them the opportunity to continue collaborating in the public sector as they would in the private sector”.

November 22, 2022
