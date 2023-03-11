For Schulze, the trigger for losing weight was a parachute jump, for which he was five kilograms too heavy. With the help of an intensive program, he reduced his weight by seven kilograms in twelve days – two years later he even weighs 20 kilograms less. So he didn’t experience a yo-yo effect.

“I tried to drink even more water, about three to four liters a day. To do this, I started a 16:8 fast, which means I fasted for 16 hours and ate within the remaining eight hours,” Schulze reported to the ” Welt ‘ about his launch.

When it comes to eating, he has changed little, only reduced coffee consumption and reduced carbohydrate intake.

According to Schulze, a well thought-out fitness program is important: “Focusing on strength is important. For example, I trained for 30 minutes spinning at 250 watts with a high pulse, which is 130 to 140 beats per minute for me, and also trained with weights.” There is no point in only training “larifari” – i.e. without sore muscles. “After the workout, many also think they have burned up a lot of calories and therefore treat themselves to a coke. Five times the number of calories you just burned. Or they eat properly.”

Doctor recommends carbonated water against hunger

But the calorie consumption during sport is overestimated. It is important to sweat a lot, set realistic goals and develop routines. His tip against hunger after training: carbonated water. “You usually only have to hold out for a few minutes.” In addition, Schulze goes to donate blood every two months, which, in addition to the benefits for society, consumes around 2,000 to 3,000 calories. These are necessary for the regeneration of the blood after the donation.

In the stabilization phase, he recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week. Combined with intermittent fasting, this must be adapted to the living conditions. Ideally, stay away from dinner regularly. Strength training not only helps against dementia and strengthens the immune system, but also supports sugar metabolism and prevents depression.

Tips:

Also exciting:

An American couple struggles to survive on a snorkeling trip off the coast of Hawaii in the summer of 2021. When they want to return to the boat they came on, it has already left with the crew. The couple is therefore demanding five million dollars in compensation.

Actually, you know Daniela Katzenberger in a good mood and carefree. But now she is making a worrying post. The pictures show how she is on a drip. She writes: “Can’t do it anymore”.