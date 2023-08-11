Doctor wants to pull baby out of vaginal canal – and rips his head off

CNN.com reports that on July 9, 2023, a baby’s shoulders became lodged in his 20-year-old mother’s vaginal canal during delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia. The parents then repeatedly asked the doctor Tracey St. Julian to perform a caesarean section.

However, as reported by Roderick Edmond, one of the parents’ lawyers, the doctor refused the pleas and instead pulled the baby’s head and neck with “incredibly excessive force”.

Caesarean section was performed too late

About three hours later, the doctor finally performed a caesarean section, reports “CNN.com”. However, to the horror of the parents, the cut revealed that the baby had been decapitated. The lifeless body had been removed, and the child’s head had to be delivered individually and vaginally afterwards.

Edmond says the case is another sad example of higher birth mortality rates for black women and children in the United States. The doctor would have had enough opportunities to save the child, but would not have listened to the dark-skinned parents.

Parents do not comment on the case

So far, according to “CNN.com”, the parents have not commented on the case. Her second attorney, Cory Lynch, says the couple are too traumatized to attend press conferences.

“They were so excited for the birth of their first child,” says Lynch. “Unfortunately, their dreams and hopes turned into a nightmare that was covered up by Southern Regional Medical Center.”

After the horrific case, the hospital staff tried to persuade the parents to cremate the decapitated child – a tactic, according to the lawyer, to make an autopsy impossible. Also, the child’s head and body were first wrapped in a cloth and presented to the parents to give the impression that the child was whole.

Hospital rejects any responsibility

Lynch and Edmond are now representing the parents in a lawsuit alleging gross negligence, fraud and willful infliction of mental distress. The hospital, meanwhile, denied the allegations to CNN.com, stressing that the doctor concerned was “not an employee of the hospital.”

Autopsy results are pending.

