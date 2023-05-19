Doctor warns of throat cancer epidemic through oral sex

Cancer of the mouth and throat is one of the rarer types of cancer. According to the Center for Cancer Registry Data, around 14,000 people develop it in Germany every year – the majority of them are men. The disease does not appear until the later age of about 64 years. The main risk factors are tobacco and alcohol consumption, but also hazardous substances such as asbestos.

Human papillomavirus (HPV), which is transmitted through intimate contact and contributes to the development of cervical and genital cancer, can also cause cancer of the mouth and throat. It forms most commonly around the tonsils, but also at the base of the tongue and the back of the throat and is known as oropharyngeal cancer.

According to an awareness campaign by the European Head and Neck Society (EHNS), the spread of throat cancer associated with HPV infection has increased rapidly. Globally, approximately 45,000 new cases are attributed to HPV each year. Depending on the country, the proportion of cases caused by HPV is now between 18 and 90 percent. Those affected are usually younger, in good health and do not consume much alcohol or nicotine.

Risk of throat cancer from oral sex much higher

The British cancer and genome researcher Hisham Mehanna from the University of Birmingham also reports an increasing number of cases. On the “The Conversation” portal, the doctor explains that there has been an epidemic-like increase in oropharyngeal cancer over the past 20 years. In the US and UK, throat cancer is now more common than cervical cancer, the doctor said.

But why is that? The main reason for this, according to Mehanna, is oral sex. According to this, the risk of developing oropharyngeal cancer would be for people who have had oral sex with six or more partners in the course of their lives

than in people who do not practice oral sex, the doctor explains.

Not every immune system can eliminate HPV

A study the scientist conducted on 1,000 people showed that 80 percent of adults will practice oral sex at some point in their lives. It is not entirely clear why, despite the high prevalence of HPV, relatively few people become ill.

The prevailing theory is that some people’s immune systems can clear the virus entirely, Mehanna says. Others do not succeed in doing this, which could be related to an immune deficiency. In these people, the virus can continually multiply and in some cases cause host cells to become cancerous.

Vaccination is the best protection against HPV infection

Vaccination is the best protection against HPV infection. In many countries, girls are vaccinated against HPV to prevent cervical cancer. There are indications that in countries with a vaccination rate of over 85 percent for girls, boys are also protected due to herd immunity, Mehanna explains. However, this only applies in countries with high vaccination rates. That is why the doctor also advocates HPV vaccination for boys, which could lead to a reduction in throat cancer overall in the next few years.

In Germany, the Standing Vaccination Commission has recommended HPV vaccination for girls since 2007 and for boys since 2018: Accordingly, boys and girls aged 9 to 14 should be vaccinated against HPV (two doses). The two vaccines available in Germany protect against the high-risk types HPV 16 and 18, which can also contribute to the development of throat cancer.

Throat Cancer Symptoms

In the beginning, those affected hardly feel any symptoms. Diagnosis is often late because the symptoms are non-specific and could also be caused by bacterial and viral infections. The main symptoms include

swollen lymph nodes

difficulties swallowing

Sore throat radiating to the ears

bad breath

Wounds in the mouth/throat area

Cure prognosis for HPV throat cancer generally better

Depending on the type of tumor, surgical removal, radiation and chemotherapy or a combination of all of these can be used. If the disease is caused by an HPV infection, those affected usually have better chances of recovery. The 5-year survival rate for people who are HPV positive is around 80 percent. For HPV negatives only 40 percent.