Doctors’ alarm: “the risk of climate-related infections is growing in Italy” – Medicine

“In Italy, an increased risk and increased aggressiveness of infectious diseases related to the climate is expected and in particular those caused by vectors such as mosquitoes, such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya fever, West Nile fever”. This was stated by the Italian Hygiene Society which, on the occasion of World Environment Day, scheduled for 5 June, is launching an appeal for national and local governments, in the light of environmental ‘threats’, to exploit the skills of highly qualified professionals, adopting a multidisciplinary and interprofessional approach in a One Health perspective. “Hygienists – they specify – with their skills can play a fundamental role in this challenge”.

“It is essential to invest in infrastructure, in the cleaning of watercourses and in the restructuring of the water network, to reduce the risk of flooding – says Roberta Siliquini, president of Siti – These interventions prevent the accumulation of debris and favor a flow of natural water, protecting communities from flooding.It is important that local and national governments exploit the expertise of highly qualified professionals, adopting a multidisciplinary and interprofessional approach in a One Health perspective.This allows to obtain valuable indications to reduce the damage caused from environmental disasters. Hygienists, with their specific skills, can play a fundamental role in this challenge, working in the prevention of environmental damage and in the protection of communities from the negative effects of natural disasters.” Siti is engaged in an Environment and Health working group, whose commitment will culminate with a national day dedicated to environmental and health issues which will be addressed at a conference on 9 June in Reggio Emilia at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.