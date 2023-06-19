Doctors already saw her in a wheelchair – today Mirjam is doing a triathlon

When did you first notice something? Mirjam, 46, can’t say that exactly. Maybe when she got headaches and migraines more and more often during puberty. But maybe even before that, in physical education for example. “Wow, are you flexible,” the others marveled when Mirjam did a split. Or the bridge. “Can you do that? And that too?” When friends twisted their arms and tested body boundaries, Mirjam was always ahead.

That she was predestined for ballet? Of course. Later she went to the carnival guard. “The others always warmed up, I didn’t,” she says. Of course, she has often wondered if the ballet or the Guard harmed her. Whether the ligaments would otherwise have worn out less and the joints would have been less affected. Would have, would, would – who knows? In any case, Mirjam is quite clear about one thing: “None of the many doctors I’ve seen over the years has really helped me.”

She was repeatedly in the hospital at a young age because of the pain, which increasingly felt “like migraines throughout the body”. And sometimes they were so strong that she had to vomit. Ibuprofen, cortisone, and finally even morphine… “There was nothing I didn’t take back then,” she says. Too much sports. Too much stress. The psyche. That’s what the doctors said. But that’s not why you keep dislocating your knee or shoulder or feet, is it? Besides, where did the stretch marks come from at just 16 when she was super skinny?

Mirjam probably experienced the worst time in her medical history in the years up to her mid-20s. She has so-called dislocations everywhere, every conceivable joint in her body was probably dislocated at least once, she says. In addition, there are massive problems with the intervertebral discs, which lead to no less than five surgeries in which her spine is stiffened. The doctors are still silent when Mirjam asks about the possible cause of her illness.

Mirjam suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

What would have happened if Mirjam hadn’t decided one day not to rely on the doctors talking or not talking? She better not know. As a trained healthcare professional, research on the internet is relatively easy for her.

She knows which pages are better off clicking away, where misinformation and obviously false promises of salvation are lurking. And then, one day, she ends up on the page of a self-help group and knows: this is me. All of the complaints that are described sound familiar to her. The name of the disease mentioned, however, does not. Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a genetic defect, she learns. And that there is a doctor in your area who probably knows his stuff.

She goes, the doctor does a biopsy of the skin. Today it is also possible to carry out genetic diagnostics using the blood, says Mirjam. At that time, however, said biopsy was the method of choice.

Finally, the diagnosis is shock and relief at the same time. Relief because the search is finally over. Shock because the doctor doesn’t mince his words. “At 30 I’m in a wheelchair, at 35 I can see the grass from below…” is how Mirjam describes the information that essentially stuck with her.

She loses more and more zest for life

In the years between her mid and late 20s, she continued to lose her zest for life. She should take it easy, they say. But Mirjam is a movement animal, always has been. And she has often experienced that doctors were wrong with their opinions. So in 2006 she made a decision, a kind of mixture of resignation and fighting spirit. She wants to take part in the “Challenge Roth”, the largest triathlon event in the world. Participation in the sense of: crossing the finish line, somehow.

Friends shake their heads, after all Mirjam is walking on crutches at the time and can hardly manage more than 200 meters at a time. But she emphasizes that the challenge is her last will – and from then on nobody dares to slow her down. Do it, says her physiotherapist. After all, apart from you lying there again tomorrow, nothing can happen. So she does. Goes to the outdoor pool and the indoor pool every day for training. It starts with 50 meters and gradually expands the distances. It works out. The movement in the water inspires. A liberation after years without sport!

The successful participation in the triathlon – in the end Mirjam “only” started in the swimming relay, no running, no cycling – is one of many building blocks on the way to a symptom-free being. cured? Mirjam is careful with this word, that would probably be saying too much, here and there there is still a hint of pain today.

“In the midst of a super nice, easy life,” she emphasizes, however, and that for a few years now everything has been possible for her in terms of activities again, without any restrictions. Mirjam, who is otherwise active in the organization of a sports club, now works part-time as a swimming coach. And as a triathlon coach. Anyone who hears her speeches might think that a switch was flipped when she started training for the triathlon.

Swimming helps

“But that’s not quite true,” says Mirjam, the participation was more like a starting signal. Get out of the retreat, the resignation, end with the beautiful. Bodily limits – again it falls, the word. All in all, says Mirjam, it would have taken her a few years to find the right dose of exercise. And also: The type of movement that is obviously best for your body.

She started swimming in open water a good ten years ago. In streams, rivers, lakes. Since then she has crossed parts of Lake Garda or Lake Constance several times. The latter is always accompanied by a boat, as she emphasizes, “otherwise that would be far too dangerous.” Among other things, because the body is at risk of life-threatening hypothermia over such long distances. In a controlled measure, however, the cold could be another recovery component, she thinks aloud.

The fact is: For several years, various whole-body cold therapies – cold chambers and ice saunas, for example – have been gaining in importance. Smaller studies show, among other things, an anti-inflammatory effect, and rheumatism patients in particular seem to benefit.

Study or not: For Mirjam, the idea of ​​further intensifying the cold effect while swimming came simply from practice: the outdoor pool season was over and somehow she didn’t feel like being back in the hall immediately. She thought of this lake 15 minutes drive from home. She goes every day. Even when it got colder. Even when the temperature dropped below zero. And that’s how it has remained – until today.

The feeling of being somehow “worn out”.

“It’s very rare that I can’t bring myself to do it and end up staying out,” says the 46-year-old. And that she can rely on the “warmth” in the cold months after the first puffs through the freezing cold. The rest of the 1.6 kilometers is then pure fun.

Mirjam speaks of an indescribable tingling, a deep sense of well-being and of blockages that noticeably dissolve.

From her point of view, swimming in open water all year round was one of the best decisions, because a lot is now history. The dislocating of the joints, the constant twisting and the feeling of being overstretched, somehow “weary”. Since she started swimming, Mirjam feels stronger, more stable. She attributes the success primarily to changes in the connective tissue. Skin, tendons, organs – everything seems better supplied with blood and therefore stronger. Little by little, Mirjam wants to have pushed the boundaries of her body and, due to the lack of problems, won back her friends in the movement. This gave me the courage to dare a little more, again and again, or as Mirjam puts it: “My body and I, we have found a way to deal with our uniqueness.”

“Every person, every body is different”

What other sufferers do from time to time causes Mirjam almost pain herself when she sees it. She remembers a visit to the circus: an Asian woman who could twist herself from back to front. The audience’s applause: unbearable for Mirjam. “I don’t think what this woman did was healthy.”

Luckily, the experience has remained a unique one. “The fact that people like me were regularly exhibited in arenas should be largely history,” says Mirjam. And then, quietly: “They called us contortionists.” At least that’s over. With the best will in the world, Mirjam doesn’t want to talk about a progressive approach to dealing with the disease – not after everything she experienced before and after the diagnosis.

From this point of view, Mirjam’s 23-year-old daughter, who got the same result half a year ago, has an advantage. “She will probably be spared a major gauntlet through medical practices and hospitals,” says Mirjam. And thanks to her mother, she also knows what is possible “despite Ehlers Danlos”. Maybe at least. Because one thing is important to emphasize for the passionate swimmer Mirjam: “Every person, every body is different.”

Anyway, the last thing she wants is to subtly push. According to the motto: You can do it, I finally did it too. She doesn’t like this word alone: ​​done. “I’ve come to terms with it, that’s more how I see it.” With the cold, with the water, with the desire to exercise, which luckily nobody could take away from her in the end.

And that’s another advantage for her when she thinks of her daughter: she knows the lake and has already gone swimming there. Not at minus degrees though. But that can still come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

