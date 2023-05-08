Doctors and nurses: 50% are in burnout. Especially if a woman (08/05/2023)

Half of the doctors and nurses who work in internal medicine departments are so stressed that they suffer from burnout syndrome: it means that they live their work in a state of permanent stress. This happens more frequently if you are donnadue to the difficulty of combining work time with that absorbed by children and the family in general.

To provide the photograph of doctors and nurses “on the verge of a nervous breakdown” is the survey conducted by Fadoi, the Federation of hospital internistsout of a representative sample of over two thousand healthcare professionals In total, 49.6% of the sample declare themselves in “burnout”, but the percentage rises to 52% when it comes to doctors, to fall back to 45% in the case of nurses. Depressed, stressed and in constant sleep deprivation due to increasingly heavy schedules and workloads, with the aggravating circumstance of the lack of recognition, the almost impossibility of establishing an empathetic relationship with patients and the bureaucracy that makes everything even more difficult. Half of those who are heavily stressed say they plan to quit by the end of the year.