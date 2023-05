A wrong diagnosis, a pill given instead of another or a badly read Tac. These are some of the 100,000 clinical errors made every year by depressed, stressed and sleep-deprived doctors and nurses due to working hours that go well beyond the legal limits. All aggravated by lack of recognition of the value of what is done with professional competence, a number of hospitalized for doctors and beds that makes it almost impossible to establish an empathic relationship with patients…