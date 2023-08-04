Doctors and social networks, two profiles and caution in friendships with patients – Healthcare

Provide, if possible, the opening of two profiles, one personal and one professional. Use caution when accepting friend requests from patients. Make sure of the scientific validity of the contents disseminated through the posts. Writing about health, with particular attention to the prevention and fight against fake news, in order to increase citizen awareness. And again: do not suggest treatments, in general terms, nor give individual clinical advice.

These are some of the ‘Recommendations on the use of social media, e-mail and instant messaging systems in the medical profession and in doctor-patient communication’, elaborated by Eugenio Santoro, first author of the document, Guido Marinoni, Guerino Carnevale , Francesco Del Zotti on behalf of the Working Group – coordinated by Giacomo Caudo – ‘Information and Communications Technology‘ of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists.

The invitation is to always respect the privacy and anonymity of patients, especially in the discussion of clinical cases, and not to disclose sensitive data. Also disclose any conflict of interest. Overall, the working group invites you to respect the principles of the Code of Medical Ethics, also on social media as well as in real life.

The proposed recommendations – which do not yet constitute the official position of Fnomceo – could be a starting point, explains Fnomceo itself, “to modify and expand, also with attached guidelines, the articles of the Code of Conduct relating to information technology and innovation , information and communication, and health advertising”.

