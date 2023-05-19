Doctors’ Day 2023: Underfunding and patronage threaten our medicine!

Freie Ärzteschaft eV

At the German Doctors’ Day 2023, the constitutional lawyer Peter Müller from Rhineland-Palatinate expressly pointed out the importance of freelance medical work and the commitment to the common good of freelance professions – a topic that is also a hot topic for the Independent Medical Association (FÄ). In the context of the subsequent debate, their delegates emphasized the problems, especially in the field of statutory health insurance, which is of fundamental importance for more than 70 million citizens.

The aspects of professional independence mentioned by Müller and a secure relationship of trust between doctor and patient are particularly important, emphasized Wieland Dietrich, 1st Chairman of the Free Medical Association (FÄ) at the Doctors’ Day. “In addition, it must of course be possible for self-employed doctors to provide medical services of the required quality – they are also obliged to do so under the Patients’ Rights Act.” But the contract medical system is now seriously ill in enabling good quality of treatment.

Massive underfunding prevents necessary medical services

The same restriction applies to the scope of statutory health insurance medicine. “Due to the massive underfunding, contract doctors are no longer able to provide numerous necessary or useful services. With the lowest fee flat rates for three months, entire service areas break away,” says the dermatologist from Essen. As examples, he cites the increasing reduction in home visits, the elimination of ultrasound examinations and other important examinations and treatments.

“As a result, numerous panel doctors can no longer offer their patients the medicine they should receive. In addition, there are longer and longer waiting times for an appointment,” criticizes Dietrich. This not only endangers the quality of treatment, but also calls into question the functioning of the free medical profession with regard to the common good.

patients as sufferers

“What kind of medical treatment do patients get in Germany where 5,000 doctor’s seats are no longer occupied? None at all!” In order to still be able to offer patients necessary and important services, panel doctors are therefore increasingly forced to offer their patients services privately.

The independent medical profession therefore clearly criticizes the fact that the Federal Minister of Health, Lauterbach, has no discernible policy with regard to strengthening outpatient health insurance and – on the contrary – this medicine is being further weakened. “The sufferers are the patients – as a result of the further shrinking of statutory health insurance medicine in the existing practices, as a result of a further decreasing number of practices and a further increase in waiting times,” sums up Wieland Dietrich.

Constraints and patronizing instead of real freelance work

dr Silke Lüder, Vice-Chair of the Free Medical Association, adds that this health policy is also associated with numerous obstacles for young doctors who actually want to settle down. In concrete terms: with excessive bureaucracy, the continuing recourse for services and medication arranged and also the coming compulsion to fill a completely dysfunctional electronic patient file and only having to issue electronic prescriptions – which have never been successfully tested.

“Here, state coercion and financial penalties for non-connection are in complete contrast to the fact that the Federal Minister of Health once again stated at this Doctors’ Day that he would support freelance work, criticizes the Hamburg general practitioner.

About the Free Medical Association

The Free Medical Association e. V. (FÄ) is an association that represents the medical profession as a freelance profession. It was founded in 2004 and today has more than 2,000 members: mainly general practitioners and specialists as well as various medical networks. The chairman of the federal association is Wieland Dietrich, a dermatologist in Essen. The aim of the FÄ is independent medicine, in which the patient and doctor are the focus and medical confidentiality is maintained.

