Doctors’ Day: Strengthen doctors’ participation and decision-making rights in digitalization

German Medical Association

food

The 127th German Doctors’ Day made important decisions on digitization in the healthcare sector.

The medical profession strictly rejects the plans of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) for the federal government to assume full responsibility for gematik. The MPs criticized that the exclusion of the previous shareholders from gematik does not fit in with the strengthening of user orientation that the BMG has announced with the new digital strategy for the healthcare system. Instead, the German Medical Association (BÄK) must continue to have participation and decision-making rights in gematik that do justice to the role of the medical profession in the healthcare system.

“Otherwise, adapting digital solutions to the realities of care afterwards will again lead to frustration and delays. In any case, we will do everything we can to ensure that the medical profession can continue to participate effectively in the digital transformation of the healthcare system in the future,” emphasized PD Dr. Peter Bobbert, Co-Chairman of the BÄK Committee “Digitization in Healthcare” at the Doctors’ Day. The establishment of a first permanent test region in Hamburg is a first step in the right direction.

In order to strengthen the user and practice orientation in the digitization in the health care system, from the point of view of the Doctors’ Day, a panel must also be set up in which doctors and patients can register for the test use of digital applications. These could accompany the phases “Identification of priority digital applications”, “Elicitation of requirements” and “Evaluation and readjustment of implemented requirements” constantly and at an early stage.

In addition, a roadmap for gematik with realistic planning assumptions and prioritized medical applications is to be developed, which replaces the previous statutory introduction dates and technical specifications for individual applications. (Resolution Vc – 03)

Medical apps: The medical profession in the face of digital transformation

Medical apps – especially digital health applications (DiGA) – are becoming more and more part of everyday care. From the point of view of the medical profession, a number of requirements must be met so that the potential of DiGA can be fully used for care. Based on the position paper of the German Medical Association “The medical profession in the change of digital transformation – a location assessment for the use of medical apps in care”, the 127th German Medical Association called for DiGA to be more closely integrated into medical therapy.

“Digital health applications must not become a separate area of ​​care alongside other areas of medical care,” warned Erik Bodendieck, also co-chair of the BÄK committee. It remains the task of doctors to weigh up external evidence and the assessment of a therapy for their patients – based on their own medical experience.

The Doctors’ Day therefore called on politicians to strengthen the role of the medical profession in assessing digital applications in medicine for their patients. The medical profession rejects approval of the use of DiGA solely by health insurance companies.

In addition, medical activities in connection with digital applications would have to be rewarded appropriately. (Resolution Vc – 01)

Protecting patient rights in the EU health data space

In a further resolution, the 127th German Medical Association welcomed the EU Commission’s plans for a European health data room. At the same time, MEPs called for improvements to be made to the proposed EU regulation, particularly with regard to the general conditions for using patient data for research purposes.

MEPs emphasized that it is crucial for the success of the EU health data room that patients are given immediate and easy access to their health data and that they can object to data being passed on for research purposes without being disadvantaged. The undesired re-identification of patients based on their health data must also be prohibited and effectively sanctioned. All technical and organizational measures must be taken for this.

With a view to the increasing shortage of skilled workers in the healthcare sector, the medical profession is critical of the fact that members of the healthcare professions are being forced to provide extensive data. The Doctors’ Day therefore called on the legislator to protect all those working in the healthcare sector from being overwhelmed by cost-intensive infrastructure and interoperability requirements and data delivery obligations. Medical practices in particular are exempt from the obligation to provide data for secondary use. (Resolution Vc – 02)

Follow us on our social media channels: Youtube, Twitter and Instagram #daet2023

Original content from: German Medical Association, transmitted by news aktuell