Per two consecutive years an American girl showed up every month at the emergency room in her city with violent fits of vomitingaccompanied by nausea e abdominal pains. The doctors treated her with various treatments but did not observe the expected benefits; only when they found out it was aheavy cannabis user – after a urine test – they managed to make a diagnosis precise, i.e. that of one cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome o CHS. It is a condition that is characterized precisely by significant problems gastrointestinaltriggered by active principles from the marijuana. When the girl stopped consuming it, under the supervision of an expert, the vomiting attacks disappeared for two months, but they reappeared as soon as she went back to using it. narcotic substance.

The peculiar case of the 23-year-old patient was followed up and described by doctors of the Department of Internal Medicine of the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, a city of about 200,000 inhabitants in northern Georgia. As explained, the young woman began to go to the medical center constantly due to nausea and violent seizures then (He retched). Since the young woman suffered from diabetes mellitus 1 chronic and uncontrolled, doctors initially assumed he was suffering from diabetic gastroparesis, a series of gastrointestinal disorders related to partially digested food that affects people with diabetes. has been subjected to gastric emptying e abdominal computed tomography to see if there were any other underlying conditions, but the tests were all negative. Despite therapy with prokinetic drugs to treat the alleged gastroparesis, the girl has not improved. In fact, she continued to show up regularly to the emergency room due to the seizures.

The turning point came following a urine test, thanks to which the presence of cannabis was discovered. The young, during the later medical historyconfirmed that she is an assiduous consumer, using it five days out of seven during the week, in high doses it’s yes a lot of time. There was a sibylline detail that made the doctors understand what was the source of his problem. In fact, the girl said that she found partial relief against the crises only thanks to it long hot bathswhich they were able to alleviate symptoms. It is known in the medical literature that those suffering from cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome feel best with warm baths. Thus, after confirming the diagnosis for the 23-year-old as well, the patient was sent for a consultation with an expert to stop consuming the substance. During two months of abstinence she became completely asymptomatic, a sign that they were really the cannabidiol (CBD), il delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and the other active ingredients contained in cannabis to cause the ailments.

Not surprisingly, as the young woman resumed consuming the drug, the vomiting attacks and other gastrointestinal conditions recurred. Physicians led by Drs Raissa Nana Sede Mbakop and Dominic Amakye stress that it is crucial “to collect a complete drug history in all patients, including patients with type 1 diabetes”, adding that the use of cannabinoids can trigger the symptoms experienced from the girl. The details of the peculiar clinical case are reported in the study “Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome in a 23-Year-Old Woman with Uncontrolled Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus” published in the American Journal of Case Reports.