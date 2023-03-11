A parasitic twin in a child’s brain – what sounds like something out of a science fiction film is actually a very rare medical phenomenon: In China, doctors have now discovered a case of “fetus within fetu”.

Like the scientists in the journal

„Neurology“

report they found a fetus in the head of a one-year-old girl. According to the report, it is a deformed twin of the girl. This had motor delays, as well as an increased head circumference. As a result, it had been taken to the hospital, where doctors located and surgically located the fetus in the brain.

Fetus within Fetu: Less than 200 cases are known worldwide

Such a phenomenon is also described as a “parasitic twin”. Fetus within fetu, abbreviated FIF, is a very rare disease. It is estimated that the syndrome develops in one in 500,000 births. It develops when a malformed fetus moves into its twin during pregnancy. Those affected have the foreign fetus in their body after birth, but usually not in the brain, but in the abdominal cavity.

This fetus is not viable itself, but can grow uncontrollably and develop a wide variety of cell types. So far, fewer than 200 cases are known worldwide. Most of those affected are male and the foreign growth is removed in childhood due to the symptoms.

Other known cases

At first the doctors feared that the baby had a tumor in the stomach: the abdomen of a girl born in October 2022 in Ramgarh in Jharkhand, India, was noticeably bulged. Eventually, however, tests revealed: The child was carrying eight fetuses in his stomach. This is now reported by local media, among others

„Daily News Post India“

.

In Israel, too, a baby was born last year that was born with a fetus. This was reported by the

The Times of Isreal

“.

In 2019, medics discovered that a 17-year-old woman who had long suffered from stomach pains was carrying her dead twin. They published the case history in

Specialist journal BMJ published

.

And also in Hong Kong in 2015 a girl was born with two fetuses in her stomach. That reported that

„Hong Kong Medical Journal“

.