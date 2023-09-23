Doctors for Life eV: No to including abortion in basic medical training

Münster – On September 13, 2023, at the request of the Left Party, the federal government announced that it would make the National Competency-Based Learning Objectives Catalog a mandatory part of medical studies as part of a reform of the licensing regulations for doctors (BT printed matter 20/8327). The Federal Ministry for Family Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Health plan to use this catalog to not only integrate abortion into medical studies, but also to make it part of the clinical examination material in all three sections of the medical examination. Doctors for Life eV vehemently opposes these plans and criticizes the plan as incompatible with medical freedom of conscience.

Until now, abortion was only part of the further training of licensed doctors as part of the acquisition of specialist qualifications in gynecology and obstetrics. With the new regulation, it would be the only surgical procedure that must be taught and learned as exam material during basic medical training.

“The ban on killing has always been a central aspect of medical practice,” said Professor Paul Cullen, chairman of Doctors for Life eV in Münster today. “To put it simply, there should be no interaction between doctor and patient with the goal of the patient being dead,” Cullen reiterated. “It is a biological fact that the life of every human being begins with the fusion of egg and sperm cells. So when we’re pregnant, we always have to deal with at least two people who are equally subject to a ban on killing, but this rule overrides it of its own motion,” explained Cullen.

“Furthermore, this regulation is diametrically opposed to the freedom of conscience of doctors, which is anchored in our professional regulations in Germany. If the federal government’s plan succeeds, it will amount to a de facto professional ban for prospective doctors who cannot reconcile abortion with their conscience,” said Cullen. It will also be difficult for doctors who learned about abortion during their studies to refuse to participate in it later in their careers for reasons of knowledge or conscience.

“In addition, a central pillar of the trust relationship between doctor and patient is being polished. This is based on the fact that the doctor only carries out measures and treatments for which he can be responsible for his own conscience. “This turns the doctor into a medical functionary who also carries out third-party instructions with which he personally does not agree,” Cullen pointed out.

“No one can want such medicine and such doctors. “The federal government should urgently reconsider these plans and the medical profession should realize what they mean for the freedom and autonomy of our profession,” concluded Cullen.

About Doctors for Life eV

The “Doctors for Life” association calls for an unrestricted culture of life in medical practice and research based on the Hippocratic tradition. It is financed exclusively through the contributions of its members and donations. More at www.aerzte-fuer-das-leben.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

