In the operating room. Fatal mistakes are rare. If they do, the burden of proof lies with the patient. © Getty Images

Medications mixed up, compress forgotten in the patient’s body after the operation, empty oxygen cylinder in the case of ventilation patients noticed belatedly: in the hospital Error reporting system CIRS (“Critical Incident Reporting Systems”), employees can enter such errors anonymously. They are then evaluated and experts give tips on how patient safety can be improved.

Insufficient information is not a treatment error in the true sense: Doctors often do not provide complete, correct and timely information about the planned treatment and its risks as well as alternatives. However, the legal consequence is the same as in the case of medical errors.

Mistakes cannot be completely avoided. If something goes wrong during treatment, patients have the right to know what happened. If patients are injured as a result of a treatment error or if the doctors have not informed them correctly and in good time about the treatment, they are generally entitled to compensation for pain and suffering.

Only very few of those affected do anything But the payment is not automatic. Those affected must assert their claims themselves and pursue them legally. This requires a lot of energy, often several years and mostly legal support. Only those who know their rights can enforce them. The Patient Safety Action Alliance estimates that around 200,000 treatment errors occur in hospitals alone every year. Only very few of those affected do anything in such a case. In 2018, the Medical Service of Health Insurance (MDK) checked around 14,000 suspected medical errors that people with statutory health insurance had reported to their insurance company. In about every fifth case, the MDK came to the conclusion that patients were harmed by a treatment error. Around 6,000 cases ended up with the eight medical expert committees in the same period. They recognized somewhat more frequently – namely in every fourth case – that mistakes had been made that harmed the patient. Your rights in the event of malpractice – legal advice from Stiftung Warentest Our detailed legal advisor accompanies patients from the suspected case to the process. Whether wrong diagnosis, treatment error or surgical error – here you will find answers to all legal questions and the right behavior in court. Stiftung Warentest 2017, 160 pages, 19.90 euros. See also What potency this little-used vegetable that fights blood sugar and cholesterol by helping the heart

What patients have to prove in the event of a treatment error In order to assert a claim for damages or compensation for pain and suffering, patients must prove that a mistake happened, that is, the generally accepted medical standards were not observed,

that they have suffered damage

and that the medical error caused this damage. These are high hurdles, but lawyer Maximilian Adelung from the Munich law firm Friese und Adelung encourages those affected: “Everyone has the right to check their treatment for legal and medical errors.” Patients who have legal protection insurance have a clear advantage here. But even without such a policy, there are ways to minimize the costs. In promising cases, some law firms agree a contingency fee with their clients. This means that those affected only have to pay something if the lawyer achieves compensation for them – usually a percentage of the amount achieved.

Right to free expert opinion A medical report is an important step on the way to compensation. If it is created by the medical service of the health insurance company or an arbitration board of the medical associations, patients do not have to pay anything for it. If the experts confirm damage caused by an error in treatment, patients should discuss how to proceed with a lawyer. With the expert opinion behind you, compensation for pain and suffering can often be enforced. But even then, a lot of patience is often required. The liability insurers of the clinics and doctors are trying to prevent convictions for damages and compensation for pain and suffering, or at least to reduce the sums. Further expert opinions are often necessary and not infrequently even several. Treatment errors in every fifth case examined Experts from the medical profession and the statutory health insurance companies examined 20,105 cases in 2018. About every fifth expert opinion confirmed that patients were harmed by an error in treatment (sources: German Medical Association, MDK). See also Ukraine, Zelensky: 'We appreciate China's words, we await the facts'' - World

Difficult proof of malpractice Even in the case of severe consequential damage, it is not easy to differentiate: Is it a complication that can occur with any illness and any medical intervention? Or have doctors, nurses, or the hospital actually disregarded the rules of the medical art? Even if such an error is present, patients still have to prove that their health impairment is precisely due to this error – and not to the disease itself.

Demand for new rules of evidence for patients The AOK Federal Association is therefore calling for accelerated procedures and better information rights to change the burden of proof in favor of the patient. “The doctors then have to prove that the damage would have occurred even without the error. That is only very rarely possible,” explains Joachim Laux, Berlin specialist lawyer for medical law. So far, the burden of proof has only been reversed in certain cases, notably three types of error.

Enlightenment matter for the doctors Sometimes patients claim damages even though there is no proof of malpractice. Doctors are obliged to document the correct and timely information given to the patient. If they have not done so and fail to persuade the court that the patient was informed correctly and in a timely manner, his or her consent to treatment is invalid and the entire treatment is unlawful. Patients only receive no compensation for pain and suffering if it is certain that any other conceivable treatment would have been at least as stressful and would not have helped any better.

Error type 1: Incomplete or late clarification The error occurs when doctors do not discuss all suitable treatment options with the patient before treatment and point out the chances of success and risks. Is it possible to treat with physiotherapy instead of spinal surgery? “Experience has shown that the information given before an operation is rarely complete,” says Laux. “Patients should ask for a copy of the information sheet.” In addition, the information must be given in good time. Discussing an operation with patients on the day on which it is to take place is usually not enough. It is often too late if doctors only inform their patients the evening before the procedure. See also "Breaking Dimension Remake" announced that it will be released in January next year. "Dead Space Remake"

Error type 2: error in the recording of findings If doctors do not perform or arrange for required examinations. Example: Someone comes into the emergency room with an extreme headache and is sent straight home with painkillers. If it turns out later that he had a cerebral hemorrhage, the doctor is liable.

Error type 3: Gross treatment error If there has been a clear violation of reliable medical knowledge. However, the Patient Rights Act does not say when this is the case.

A criminal complaint is the wrong way Sometimes patients or their loved ones are so angry and distressed that they go to the police and file criminal charges against the doctor for assault. But that usually doesn’t make sense, warns lawyer Joachim Laux: “As soon as the public prosecutor’s office investigates, the matter is often obstructed or even blocked for a long time. Doctors may refuse to testify in criminal proceedings and may withhold documents. This severely limits the options for patients and their advocates.”