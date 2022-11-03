Hospitals, freelancers and even a family doctor. They are the no vax health workers who will resume service from today after being suspended for not respecting the vaccination obligation. Those enrolled in the provincial order are 12 and all will be able to wear the gown again. But how many will actually return to the ward or reopen the clinics are more: the number of those who work in health facilities in Tuscia but are enrolled in other orders is not registered at the local level.

“I have adopted, as indicated, an urgent procedure for immediate reintegration, pending ratification by the council that will meet on Wednesday,” says Antonio Maria Lanzetti, president of the province’s Order of Surgeons and Dentists. The measure is the result of the stop to the compulsory vaccination for doctors, nurses and all health professionals, including psychologists. Initially scheduled for 31 December, the end of the taxation was brought forward by the new Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, to 1 November.

A decision that is also raising concerns at the local level. “I believe the scientific parameters on which it is based are somewhat contrasting: on the one hand – argues Lanzetti – non-vaccinated doctors are reintegrated on the other hand in the same hospitals and health centers where they will return to work, the obligation of protective devices is confirmed. But then the Covid has passed or not? If so, why wear the mask? I fear it is a choice dictated by political and ideological motivations ”.

The president of the order then reasons on another aspect: “The motivations and the pseudoscientific documentation put forward by colleagues who refused to be vaccinated are the same throughout Italy, in Viterbo as in Caltanissetta or Milan. This – he believes – suggests that there was a precise strategy behind it. Suspicion supported by the fact that most of the no vax colleagues are the expression of a specific political party. But in scientific matters, politics should not enter into it ”.

Finally Lanzetti is keen to underline that “as an order we have never taken suspension measures with a light heart, so much so that in cases where the law left room for a more flexible interpretation, we have always acted in favor of the doctor. But – he concludes – it is also true that the rules must be respected, even if we do not agree with them. The reintegration is not respectful towards those who have fulfilled their duty ”.