Doctors’ offices are full for the flu and Covid is under investigation, but vaccines are slow

Family doctors’ offices are crowded these days: many cases of colds, ailments from parainfluenza viruses and the actual flu which, although not yet in the epidemic phase, is starting to run with a curve similar to that of the year last when there was a boom in cases. The prediction of family doctors is that the flu could become prevalent in a couple of weeks. On the other virus, that of Covid, we travel in the dark without tracing since almost no one takes swabs anymore. The negative note is the vaccines: the flu ones are a little better, the Covid ones are bad.

The flu is running, in line with last year’s boom

At the moment, according to the official monitoring of the ISS, there are 6.4 flu-like cases per thousand inhabitants and double (12.3) for children under five years of age, in line with last year’s record season which in its peak reached 16 cases per thousand inhabitants. «The flu started off like a rocket, it’s been arriving heavily for 2 weeks now. November again this year is representing, like last year, a key month: there are a lot of people in bed with symptoms and cases will increase further with the drop in temperatures. Those who have followed the advice and got vaccinated soon will probably have the protective effects, those who haven’t are taking the risks”, warns Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa. «Hospitals are already starting to be under pressure due to the first visits to the emergency room due to the flu affecting the elderly. In October we had a mild climate but as soon as the cold weather arrives, even in the Centre-South, the flu virus will circulate more because it loves low temperatures. Colder mucous membranes facilitate the entry of the virus into our body”, adds Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome.

Covid under control, but victims among the elderly are increasing

The Covid situation is less clear, but is largely under control for now. «True data, those relating to those who have the disease, are difficult to obtain – explains the president of Simg, Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care, Claudio Cricelli -. Most people do not undergo a diagnostic swab, also due to the fact that the symptoms of Covid are often quite mild and light. However, we see how there is an increase, and we expected this, because like all respiratory diseases, when the winter season arrives and above all when we spend more time in closed environments, the transmission of the virus is easier.” For Nino Cartabellotta of the Gimbe Foundation “the fundamental problem is that we are seeing a very high number of over 80s, in particular 85 year olds, 90 year olds, therefore very elderly people who have died of Covid due to lack of vaccination”. What is worrying is the fact that «on the one hand the virus is circulating again in a significant way – he explains – and on the other we do not have adequate vaccination coverage in elderly people, which is in fact the transition from the extraordinary emergency situation to a ordinary situation, a bit like the flu.”

Vaccination campaigns are still proceeding slowly

While waiting for the arrival of the first real cold weather, in the meantime, there has been a rush to vaccinate the frail, elderly and at-risk categories, for whom flu immunization such as the anti-Covid one is strongly recommended. But the latest data from the Ministry of Health speak of coverage still too low for Covid (just over 3% of the over-60s) due to the lack of use of the pharmacy channel in many regions. The protagonists also for flu vaccines are the practices of family doctors, who are responsible for vaccinations in 90-95% of cases. Influenza as administered by family doctors «is at a good stage – Cricelli specifies – And those who traditionally get immunized, therefore those over sixty, people with pathologies, the elderly, vulnerable people, have already had the vaccine. Now all the appointments are full until early December. The bulk of the vaccination is carried out right up until those dates, so in about ten days at most we family doctors will have done the majority of the vaccines.”

