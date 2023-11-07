Doctors on strike on 5 December against the budget: cuts to pensions and disappointment with the measures on the NHS

Listen to the audio version of the article

The doctors will fold their arms on December 5th against the measure: what infuriated them after the first measures on waiting lists and new contracts considered disappointing is the Government’s decision to cut pensions, in particular the contributions paid between 1981 and 1995 which affects 50 thousand white coats. And so Anaao Assomed and Cimo-Fesmed have decided to proclaim a first day of national strike on Tuesday 5 December 2023: the doctors are asking the Government for “a sign of courage” if there is no protest it will be exacerbated “even with other possible days of strike »

The disappointment of the white coats for the maneuver

«The measures contained in the budget law being discussed in the Senate – declare Pierino Di Silverio, National Secretary of Anaao Assomed, and Guido Quici, President of Cimo-Fesmed – are not capable of reviving the National Health Service from the serious crisis in which it finds itself nor to satisfy the requests of the category we represent. From the measure we would have expected an intervention on the specific medical and healthcare allowance to guarantee an increase in the salaries of all managers and therefore slow down the flight of professionals towards foreign countries and the private sector, but instead it was decided to increase the salaries of additional services to reduce waiting lists, a measure which is destined not to produce concrete results”. The reference is to the measure contained in the maneuver which provides for an extra-hours allowance of 100 euros gross per hour aimed precisely at cutting waiting lists, but which according to the health workers will produce few effects because after three years of pandemic marked by exhausting shifts for the staff he doesn’t want to work harder

No signal on hiring and “crumbs” on contracts

Also in the sights of the white coats is the substantial freeze on hiring that has lasted for over 15 years thanks to the spending ceiling which stipulates that no more can be spent on personnel than was spent in 2004 minus 1.4 percent: «We would have expect a release, even partial, of the cap on spending on healthcare personnel and an extraordinary hiring plan, and yet no one even mentions it.” “We would have expected adequate resources for the renewal of contracts, and instead – continue the union leaders – we discover that the 2.3 billion expected are made available for the entire healthcare sector, therefore crumbs for everyone”. The overall increase of 3 billion more foreseen by the budget is in fact largely absorbed by the 2022-2024 contractual increases which, however, concern not only hospital doctors, but also family doctors and the entire healthcare sector (nurses and other staff) .

The latest blow of the pension cut

Doctors are also infuriated by the introduction of the rule on pensions which modifies the return on the salary portion (prior to 1996) of pensions paid from 2024. The reform reduces the rates of return on contributions paid between 1981 and 1995, affecting the staff currently in service with an estimated loss of between 5% and 25% of the annual pension allowance, to be multiplied by the average life expectancy. A measure that would push 6 thousand doctors with pension requirements to leave immediately, in addition to at least 13 thousand nurses. «After so many words and good intentions, we would therefore have expected a real change of direction that would put the National Health Service at the centre, and instead – warn the doctors’ unions – we were targeted by the cut in the social security allowance of between 5% and 25% per year, a blow that affects around 50,000 employees. And we are not reassured by the statements released in recent days by government officials regarding possible partial changes to the provision, and not its complete elimination”.

Nordio “More and more leaders on trial in the world“

Failure to decriminalize the medical act

Anaao Assomed and Cimo (the main acronyms of the hospitals) also focus on the lack of reform on the decriminalization of the medical act: «As if that were not enough, we no longer have news of the work of the Commission of the Minister, Carlo Nordio (video), on the decriminalization of the medical act. For us this – they conclude – is a fundamental aspect that we strongly demand because we need to restore greater serenity to doctors and reduce the use of defensive medicine”. “We ask the Government for a sign of courage – conclude the union leaders – to give the right recognition for doctors and managers of the NHS. And to avoid the collapse of healthcare which must remain public to guarantee everyone the right to health protection”. “In the coming days we will measure the real availability of the Government, not only in words, ready to mitigate or exacerbate the protest also with other strike days to be declared in compliance with current legislation”.

Share this: Facebook

X

