by Pietro Cavalli

31 AGO –

Dear Director,

beyond particular and negligible contingencies, such as the war in Ukraine, the lack of gas, the energy crisis, global warming, the elections in Italy, the psychologist bonus, summer 2022 will go down in history as a sad period marked by shortage of cooks, assistant cooks, waiters, dishwashers, bartenders and lifeguards. In truth, it is not just about young people who no longer want to work, who only aspire to be tik-tokers, who enjoy an aperitif with the money of the citizenship income, nor of parasites maintained by their parents and without any ambition.

Perhaps banging even 10-12 hours a day for less than a thousand euros gross taken in black and without a contract does not seem the maximum satisfaction for a young person who has his whole life ahead: it will be that he does not want to work or it will be the questionable conditions of work to push him to look for other solutions? In this context, we could also broaden our horizons and ask the same question about public health workers. In analogy to what has been reported above, many doctors have in fact chosen to leave their jobs and decided to question themselves.

In reality they have often left a ship that takes on water, which forces them to work in sometimes primitive conditions and offers totally unsatisfactory remuneration. Why work hellish shifts with starvation wages when with three or four guards a month as a freelancer you get the same money and make money on it as well? If waiters, dishwashers and assistant cooks can choose, why be surprised if even doctors discover that the practice of public medicine is not always identified with the spirit of the missionary?

It seems the appearance of a silent revolution: without barrels and without barricades, individual and collective choices are leading to a change that not only restaurateurs and owners of bathing establishments seem not to realize. Even those responsible for public health are surprised by the fact that no one participates in competitions for hospital doctors and perhaps they have not yet understood that even doctors, as well as dishwashers and waiters, may be getting tired of impossible shifts, third world pay, bureaucracy out of control, lack of involvement, regional directives often incomprehensible and sometimes even sganassoni on the part of customers.

Better, much better to work a week a month and make a raspberry to the colleagues in the emergency room, they yes with the soul of the apostle and destined for martyrdom. Is the doctor a mission? Come on, let’s not joke. Today being a hospital doctor represents only a risky, poorly paid and subordinate activity to decision-makers who are too often incompetent and lacking the most elementary analytical skills.

Of course, if we arrived at this situation, we looked for it a bit. Perhaps for the anxiety of pleasing inadequate and rogue General Managers, perhaps to entrust us to a Union that does not seem to understand the evolution of the profession and its context, perhaps for the guilty progressive transfer of medical skills to other professionals, perhaps for having sold off our intelligence to fake experiments. In any case, if the medical profession has survived the times when the leech and the enema represented the maximum of available technology, we can continue to hold some hope.

In fact, in a short time we passed from a public health system considered among the first in the world to the need to import doctors from other countries to guarantee not just the assistance to our sick, but the maintenance of the chair for the Councilor and the President of the Region of shift. No, the doctors are not the ones who are ruining the NHS.

They are required to pay compensation for any possible “error”, even a slight one, while impunity is the rule for all the others, from the General Managers to their regional representatives, even in the face of wicked choices that are leading to the progressive marginalization of healthcare public. The only positive aspect of this situation is that finally what was once pompously defined “medical class” has found allies. Not within the hospital walls, not in the button rooms and not even among the “clientele”.

Now it is the bartenders, the waiters, the assistant cooks, the lifeguards who show us the way to go. Thanks, brothers.

Pietro Cavalli

Medico

August 31, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Letters to the editor

