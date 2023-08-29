Doctors overlooked Ilona’s cancer for seven years – she has advice for all of us

Still lively and efficient in the morning, pumped dry in the afternoon. And suddenly so exhausted while hiking that it becomes impossible to go on. “My husband had to get the car to drive me home,” reports Ilona Beyer about her frightening tiredness. Up until then, the mid-60-year-old had been extremely active, often on the road as a freelance event manager and trainer.

Fatigue a side effect of cancer therapy?

At first, she and the doctors suspected that this exhaustion could be a side effect and after-effect of cancer therapy. Because of breast cancer, Ilona Beyer had to take a career break in 2006, underwent surgery and received radiation therapy, among other things.

In the course of the cancer treatment, which worked very well, her blood was tested regularly. Even then, it was noticeable that her platelets and coagulation factors were elevated, to put it simply, her blood was too thick.

Specialists overlooked the clear indications of blood cancer

The oncologist sent her to four different specialists for clarification. But nobody could find out anything. After all, one of them gave her acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) to thin the blood.

“When I look at the sheets with the blood results from back then, all the alarm bells ring in my head – how could they just send me home with these values?” she criticizes.

The family doctor gave the impetus for further investigations

Giving up because the doctors could not find an explanation for the constant tiredness was not an option for the tough manager. She researched on the internet and slowly she began to suspect that she might have blood cancer. Her assumption was confirmed in 2013 – after at least seven years of illness.

Her family doctor wanted to have her blood values ​​clarified more precisely and referred her to another oncologist. The cancer specialist carried out additional blood tests and sent the samples to a Munich leukemia laboratory. Then the diagnosis was clear: polycythemia vera (PV).

Malignant blood cancer produces too many blood cells

The disease is one of the so-called myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), a rare group of malignant blood cancers. The causes of PV: A non-hereditary, genetic change in the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow.

As if a switch were flipped the wrong way, the bone marrow produces too many blood cells, primarily red blood cells (erythrocytes). The hematocrit value increases significantly. Hematocrit is the proportion of blood cells in relation to blood volume.

Chronic blood cancer PV is not harmless

Initially, this has little effect. In the long run, however, the blood becomes viscous. If left untreated, the risk of thrombosis, stroke and heart attack increases dramatically. These events are the cause of every second death in PV patients.

In addition, polycythemia vera can progress to a form of acute leukemia. However, if treated properly, PV becomes a chronic disease that is easy to live with, as Ilona Beyer can tell from her own experience.

Doctors overlooked clear indications in the blood count

“But what still pisses me off today: Why didn’t any of the doctors I consulted before do these blood tests, which can clearly show the typical imbalance of the blood components and the genetic change – and thus quickly provide the diagnosis?” she wonders . Her case is exemplary for many blood cancer patients.

Symptoms of PV too unspecific, only blood test clear

Because the external signs alone are hardly indicative of PV. Lack of drive to fatigue, but also pain and itching are very unspecific symptoms and can occur with many diseases.

It is therefore often many years before a polycythemia vera diagnosis is made. Valuable time elapses that could be used for therapy and prevents the flow of blood cells from being throttled and life-threatening blood clots and plaques from forming.

Treatment for polycythemia vera – “Are you the doctor now or am I?”

Bloodletting is the first choice of treatment for PV, and this is how Ilona’s therapy started. Especially at the beginning of the disease, this old method can significantly reduce the hematocrit value. But with Ilona Beyer, the effect fell short of expectations, the disease had already become too established.

What was more: “And with the high blood volume, I also had a lot of adrenaline in my blood, and I became aggressive.” At the same time, the doctor wanted to give her iron – counterproductive in her case. This led to problems between the patient and the doctor, which culminated in the doctor’s comment: “Are you the doctor or am I?”

Targeted questions important for blood cancer symptoms

Ilona broke off the treatment there and further informed herself, turning to a competence center for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). There she finally found the right therapist.

In addition to blood tests, the focus here is on detailed questioning about the symptoms. The patient’s environment, such as the partner, can also have a say. It is precisely because the symptoms are so unspecific that careful questioning is so important.

Drug slows down the flooding with blood cells

After these detailed examinations, the treatment was decided. “I’ve been taking a drug with so-called JAK inhibitors twice a day since 2017 – and I’ve recovered significantly,” she reports on the success of the therapy.

The active ingredient has only been approved in Germany for around ten years and interrupts the signaling pathway that triggers the constant overactivity of the blood-forming cells.

Effective, but also side effects

However, as a side effect, the immune system is also somewhat reduced, which the patient can handle well. She speaks openly about pneumonia, for which she had to be hospitalized for a few days – a side effect of immunosuppression. Incidentally, in consultation with her medical team from the competence center, she also took her tablets during the treatment in the hospital, but half the dose. The second side effect of the drug is weight gain. With a change in diet, she lost 17 kilos of excess weight.

“The drug has given me back my quality of life”

But the most important thing: The disease has stopped, the regularly checked blood values ​​are almost in the normal range. The platelets are still slightly elevated, but not as dramatically as before the start of therapy.

That’s why she takes ASA daily to thin the blood. And she feels really fit again. The really leaden tiredness, the fatigue, has dissolved. “The drug has given me back my quality of life,” is her conclusion.

Lucky doctors with experience and up-to-date knowledge

She can only advise other sufferers not to be satisfied if doctors find nothing despite distressing symptoms. However, not everyone is a fighter like Ilona and can recapture his old life through personal commitment.

Therefore, her advice is to contact the right specialists. In her case, as she emphasizes, to a competence center for hematology. This is an association of experts in blood diseases. Here one can assume that the therapists have experience and are up to date with the latest medicine. Her positive view of the future: “That’s why I’m so happy about the new hospital law, because it enables us patients to find out who has a certain competence in the hospitals.”

