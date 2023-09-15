Doctors paid one euro more per patient if they prescribe fewer tests and urgent visits: the initiative in Veneto

Password: prescriptions appropriate to the needs of patients. This is the meaning of the initiative started by some local health authorities in Veneto, where the main healthcare problem is represented by waiting lists, increasingly clogged due to the shortage of doctors and nurses but also the delays accumulated during the pandemic period. In some local health authorities, such as the Serenissima Local Health Authority, we therefore want to focus on the training of family doctors to ensure that what is prescribed is really useful e adequate to the patient.

How it would work

The idea is to sign an agreement between all the Local Health Authorities of the Veneto Region and the three acronyms of general practitioners (Fimmg, Snami and Smi) which establishes a series of financial incentives for family doctors based on three criteriasimilar to those that already exist in the Belluno agreement: “Appropriateness in the use of priority codes” (1 euro for each patient), “CT and MRI exams” (0.50 cents per patient) and Application of appropriateness criteria and the consequent reduction in outpatient specialist prescriptions” (0, 45 cents per patient).

As Maurizio Scassola, secretary of Fimmg, explained, a negotiation table is currently underway and the objective is to extend it to all Local Health Authorities. «This approach – underlines Scassola – aims to improve efficiency in the management of waiting lists by involving both family doctors and outpatient specialists, with a view to benefiting the entire population».