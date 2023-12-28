Doctor’s practice closed between years: protest against Lauterbach

DOCTOR’S TEST STRIKE Protest against Karl Lauterbach: Many doctors’ practices remain closed between the years



Anyone who visits a doctor’s office in the coming days could be disappointed: many doctors are on strike against Karl Lauterbach’s health policy

© Sebastian Kahnert / DPA

In many cases, the doctor’s office around the corner remains closed between Christmas and New Year. The “Praxis in Not” campaign protests against the policies of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. He shows no understanding for the strike.

If you want to go to your doctor’s office between the years, you could be out of luck: In protest against Federal Minister Karl Lauterbach’s health policy, medical associations have called for family doctor and specialist practices nationwide to be closed between the years. The action planned for Wednesday to Friday is part of the “Praxis in Not” campaign, which is supported by more than 20 associations.

Doctor’s office closed: Karl Lauterbach shows no understanding for strikes



The Virchow Association of resident doctors expects that thousands of practices could remain closed. The practices were called upon to inform their patients about the closure, to refer them to the medical on-call service and to provide representation for urgent emergencies.

The board of the German Patient Protection Foundation, Eugen Brysch, criticized the announced strike because, in his view, it primarily affects old and weak people. Health Minister Lauterbach also showed no understanding for the doctors’ strike after Christmas and referred to the many cases of illness. Lauterbach wants to meet with the family doctors at a crisis summit in January to discuss the complained about overload and the amount of bureaucracy in the practices.

pg/anb DPA

