Doctors protest in 39 cities, ‘defend the NHS’ – Healthcare

“The NHS is at risk, ours is not a class struggle: constant underinvestment in public health will lead us to the destruction of the systemtherefore we do not exclude extreme initiatives in the short term such as the strike and there is a concrete risk of mass resignations of doctors”. It is the alarm raised by the secretary of Anaao-Assomed the largest union of hospital managers Pierino di Silverio, at the press conference held with the medical and veterinary union on the occasion of the demonstrations and sit in promotion throughout Italy in defense of public health.

More than 5,000 requests for information about resignations have been received by the union in the last period, he said. Dozens of demonstrations, assemblies and sit-ins are scheduled today in 39 Italian cities, promoted by medical and veterinary unions together with patient and citizen associations. The request is to halt the drift towards privatisation of health services and curb the flight of professionals by investing in personnel, against waiting lists and for the right to treatment.