To overcome waiting lists, it will be necessary to “gratify healthcare professionals more, because if they were more rewarded, they would work more in the public system”, counter the phenomenon of those token-bearing doctors “paid three times more than a public operator” , reduce the number of inappropriate exams by involving scientific societies and involve more private structures with an agreement. This was explained by the Minister of Health in an interview with The Tyrrhenian Sea.

01 MAR –

“We need to reward health workers more, because if they were more, they would work more in the public system and could shorten the waiting lists”.

The Minister of Health is convinced of this, Horace Schillaciwho today in an interview with The Tyrrhenian Sea takes stock of the situation by returning to the need to invest more in healthcare personnel. But that’s not all: “Then, as a doctor, I am absolutely convinced that there is a large percentage of inappropriateness in prescriptions, and this must be checked. Examinations, even expensive ones, such as more complex diagnostic imaging tests, for example, cannot be prescribed without having a rational and specific prescription basis. So it is true that more resources are needed, but above all a different management is needed for waiting lists. Also because I believe that this year the Meloni government has managed to distribute the highest figure on national health care, allocating over 130 billion to the national health fund,” he added.

As for the inappropriateness, the minister calls upon the scientific societies to counter it: “I think this is a job to be done with the scientific societies, trying to develop clear indications on the appropriateness of the tests. Medicine is constantly evolving, there they are new drugs that allow us to defeat diseases previously considered incurable. We must ensure that these therapies are available, but that there is no unnecessary or excessive recourse to other tests or therapies”.

In overcoming the waiting lists, on the other hand, the private affiliated structures will also be called upon to carry out their task: “The private affiliated structures have the perception that the citizen is in fact the same as the public ones – underlined Schillaci -. For the lists while waiting, it is important that the private agreement makes its agenda available to citizens together with the public service, so that the user, when he goes to book an exam, has a complete offer”.

The minister then returned once again to the fight he is carrying out against the phenomenon of so-called coin-operated doctors, explaining: “Since we arrived at the ministry we have been fighting the phenomenon of ‘co-operated’ doctors who work in public facilities and are paid three times as much compared to a public operator. So if we manage to somehow limit or even eliminate this phenomenon, and if we manage to pour those resources on the staff who work every day with a public contract in the hospital, perhaps the problem is a bit let’s go fix it.”

However, a separate discussion must be made on those doctors who carry out their work in emergency rooms in often very difficult working conditions. “The emergency room – explained the minister – has an organizational problem due to the pressure of access, many of which are inappropriate. Among other things, a recent study shows a greater inappropriateness among younger patients: if for i150% of cases the elderly need first aid, for young people this percentage drops a lot. The only way is to ensure that there is adequate, strengthened local medicine, which unfortunately the pandemic has shown to be not so efficient, so that so that only people who have a real need arrive in the emergency room”.

Still on the subject of personnel, Schillaci then confirmed that, together with the Ministry of the University, they are working to increase places for the faculties of Medicine: “We are reviewing this aspect with the competent ministry, also in the methods of access. I think that having more doctors will be appropriate, although this will give us an answer in a few years, considering the length of the course of study.It is now that we mainly have the problem of a pension hump for the next 2-3 years, and so we have to look for quick solutions”.

Finally, on the subject of differentiated autonomy: “In fact, the Regions are largely autonomous. We cannot go back now, but I believe that the ministry must exercise a greater role of control over the general indications. The top figures must be chosen in the various roles on the basis to the competences of each and not for other reasons. Politics should be more sideways to health care. As a doctor I would prefer to rely on a capable primary physician rather than someone chosen on the basis of political affiliation”, concluded Schillaci.

March 01, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Government and Parliament

