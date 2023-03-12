Mollie Mulheron (24) noticed swallowing and breathing difficulties when she made a trip to the Galapagos Islands. She had such severe problems that she almost drowned while snorkeling, she reports „Daily Mail“. For the doctors there, however, there is apparently no reason for great concern: they diagnosed Mollie stress as the trigger, saying the problems were “in her head”.

But even when the English teacher returned to Great Britain at the beginning of February, there was no improvement. The 24-year-old collapsed shortly after her return while shopping in a supermarket, before she had to throw up.

The shock diagnosis followed in the hospital: cancer

Mulheron was eventually taken to a hospital, the Daily Mail reports. Then came the shock diagnosis: cancer. The 24-year-old had a 15 centimeter tumor over her heart and lungs. Doctors later found out it was stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), a relatively rare type of cancer.

That’s what non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma affects more than 17,000 people in Germany every year. The form of cancer includes all other malignant diseases of the lymphatic system that are not classified as Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In this case, however, there are only around 2,400 new diagnoses per year. As the disease progresses, the spleen, bone marrow, lungs, and liver can also be affected. This form of cancer was named after the British doctor Thomas Hodgkin (1798 to 1866), who was the first to describe this disease.

“Non-Hodgkin is a group of more than 50 individual lymphomas, including the particularly aggressive Burkitt’s lymphoma,” reports Heidelberg lymphoma expert Professor Mathias Witzens-Harig.

The signs of Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma are similar, common are:

Enlarged lymph nodes

Fever,

night sweats,

weight loss

If the bone marrow is involved, there may be a shortage of white and red blood cells and platelets (thrombocytes). Accordingly, the following signs appear:

Lack of red blood cells: anemia

Lack of white blood cells: susceptibility to infections

Lack of platelets: tendency to bleed

If Hodgkin’s or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is suspected The diagnosis is made from a tissue sample, i.e. histologically. A lymph node, for example in the neck, is removed and examined. The result shows what form of lymphoma it is.

“I just cried and screamed”

“I just cried and screamed and screamed — it was out of nowhere,” Mulheron told the portal. It was “the worst news of my life, I can’t even explain how it feels right now.” Especially bad for the young woman : The cancer was so aggressive that her doctors had to put her in a state of premature menopause as part of chemotherapy, and the 24-year-old fears she won’t after therapy get pregnant to be able to

The doctors told her they hoped to be able to treat the cancer. There are many treatment options, and Mulheron is young and fit, which improves the chances of recovery.