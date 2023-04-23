Home » Doctors tremble, ChatGpt enters American healthcare
Health

Doctors tremble, ChatGpt enters American healthcare

by admin
Doctors tremble, ChatGpt enters American healthcare

The artificial intelligence of ChatGpt-4 also enters healthcare. It will be able to allow doctors and healthcare professionals to automatically draft responses to patient messages, but also to identify health trends in medical records. The trial starts in the United States thanks to an agreement between Microsoft, which has invested in OpenAi, the developer of ChatGpt, and Epic Systems, one of the largest healthcare software companies in America. However, the collaboration raises ethical questions among researchers about the reliability of AI systems.

The collaboration, writes Microsoft on its blog, “is focused on providing a full range of integrated AI-based generative solutions to increase productivity and patient care“Applying ChatGpt-4 makes it easier for healthcare organizations to identify operational improvements, such as cost reductions,” Epic said.

The experimentation started in some American hospitals such as UC San Diego Health, UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin and Stanford Health Care.

Epic Systems’ software – as reported by the specialized site ArsTechnica – in the past has ended up at the center of controversy for the use of predictive algorithms in healthcare. Furthermore, some experts question whether artificial intelligence models such as ChatGpt are suitable for a delicate sector such as healthcare, as they are not perfect. “Language models are not trained to produce facts. They are trained to produce things that look like facts,” points out researcher Margaret Mitchell.

See also  Four-player co-op FPS game The Anacrusis is on sale today on Steam | XFastest News

You may also like

A goal by Pessina overturns Fiorentina, Udinese trio...

A natural remedy to eliminate parasites: bacillus thuringiensis

Fiorentina throws itself away: Monza wins with a...

Serie A: Monza comeback against Fiorentina, Udinese trio...

The Exclusive Disney Vacation Club Lounge Is Now...

The 22-year-old goes to a concert – a...

“Who hasn’t loved a nurse?” Storm in the...

for WHO there is no safe consumption threshold

Can you conceal deep wrinkles with make-up? Make-up...

Moscow: USA denied visas to Russian reporters accompanying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy