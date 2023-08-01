Doctors’ union, without public health we would spend 1,200 euros on hospitalization – Healthcare

And 422 to 1,278 euros per day for hospitalization in the private sector; 395 euros for a cardiological check-up in an adult man, which reaches 775 for a woman, if a mammogram is also added. To reckon is the public health executive doctors union Anaao Assomed, which publishes the ‘shadow account’ of the costs borne by the National Health Service and which citizens often ignore.

“The healthcare decisions of those who govern us – the mayor began – will have inevitable and heavy repercussions on citizens’ pockets” because “if there were no longer the National Health Service, which today weighs on citizens only for general taxation, the treatment bill would be very high”.

The Anaao research, updated in June 2023, goes into detail. In case of hospitalization, there would be many other costs to be borne by the patient, if there were no NHS: for example 1,200 per hour for the operating room, 600 euros a day for hospitalization in a surgical ward, 400 a day for hospitalization in a medicine ward and another 165 euros a day for ordinary post-acute hospitalization.

With regard to surgical interventions, the investigation takes as an example the procedure of removal of the gallbladder in laparoscopy. In these cases it ranges from 3,300 to 4,000 euros depending on the complexity, to which the surgeon’s fee must be added, ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 euros.

Today, the union explains in a video, “all of this is free with the National Health Service because it is included in the cost that citizens pay with general taxation. We want to keep our public and universal health service – asks Anaao – or are we willing to pay these figures to cure us?”.

“We are in a risky phase for the protection of the right to health and the causes have ancient roots that have multiplied over time”, denounces the medical union Anaao Assomed. Among the reasons for the difficulties threatening public health, writes the union, “the chronically insufficient public funding of the National Health Service; the differentiated autonomy, the excessive regional and territorial fragmentation which subordinates the right to health to residence, causing dramatic differences in life expectancy and degrading journeys of hope; the lack of comprehensive national health service reforms that address the demographic and social changes in which we are immersed”.

Not to mention, adds the union, of Covid and post-Covid with all the health, social and economic consequences. “Added to this is the lack of personnel, the dizzying increase in the costs of all health activities”.

However, this is the time to act and Anaao Assomed therefore calls the Government, Regions and Institutions into question to answer the question: “what part of the GDP” are we willing to allocate to people’s health: the comparison with Europe is bleak” .

