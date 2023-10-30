Doctors’ unions ready to strike against pension rules – Healthcare

The medical unions Anaao Assomed and Cimo-Fesmed reiterate “their unreserved condemnation against the Meloni-Salvini-Tajani reform which aims to raise money on the pensions of doctors and healthcare managers, who are fully included in that 13% of the population contributes with their taxes to 60% of the Irpef revenue”. “With an unacceptable attack on acquired rights – denounce Pierino Di Silverio, National Secretary of Anaao Assomed, and Guido Quici, President of Cimo-Fesmed, the rates of return on contributions paid before 1996 are being reduced, affecting almost 50% of the staff currently in service with a loss estimated between 5% and 25% of the annual pension allowance, to be multiplied by the average life expectancy. A shameful change in the rules underway which undermines the relationship of trust between the State and citizens”. “The process of the 2024 economic budget, between electoral flags rising and falling, denied and modified drafts, little or nothing changes for public health and its professionals. For the former, investments remain insufficient compared to the needs and critical issues today, well below what is requested by unions and Regions and by the growth of the inflation rate. For the latter, the 2022-2024 Ccnl will provide for a further 10% loss of purchasing power. Furthermore, no tax relief is foreseen, granted to bartenders, waiters and tourist operators, but not to those who guarantee the protection of citizens’ health, much less increases in salary items. Unlike private healthcare which, despite not renewing the contracts of doctors employed by Aiop for over 18 years, is rewarded with a increase in state contributions ranging from 280 million to over 1 billion euros”. The unions are asking the Government to withdraw the measure which cuts the future pensions of doctors and healthcare managers as well as more resources for the NHS and its professionals. Ready, in case of dissatisfaction, to seek the widest convergence with the other trade union organizations to achieve a state of agitation among the categories involved with a view to a general strike by December.

